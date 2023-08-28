Everything You Need to Know About Carrie’s Michelin Chef Dinner in “And Just Like That”

The episode begins with the characters gearing up for a formal dinner at Carrie’s iconic brownstone apartment, an envy-inducing home that has been a constant since the first season of "Sex and the City." Carrie is ditching her historic pre-war digs as a result of her renewed relationship with ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, who refuses to enter the premises since that’s where their engagement fell apart. Aidan, now a divorced father of three living in Virginia, has been commuting to Manhattan for the couple’s rekindled romance, prompting Carrie to question if, after all these years, Mr. Big was a big mistake. While the answer may be more complicated than a simple yes or no, Carrie and Aidan are ready to leave the past behind. For Carrie, that means selling the one-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side that Aidan can’t bring himself to set foot in and splurging on a two-story apartment in Gramercy Park that has enough space for them to start over. Carrie decides to bid farewell to her old apartment in style with a private dinner for 16 prepared by a Michelin-starred chef — a raffle prize she won at a fundraiser for Charlotte’s children’s school — and fittingly calls the event "The Last Supper."