Everything You Need to Know About Baklava

It’s incredible to see how much variety there is within the general recipe rubric. What makes Iranian baklava different from what you might find in other parts of the Middle East is the thickness and texture of the dough and the flavor of the syrup. Iranian baklava varies from region to region, but the most popular is from Yazd, a city in central Iran known for its cultural heritage and unique pastries. Yazd baklava — or, as we call it in Iran, baghlava — is made with a homemade dough that’s slightly thicker than phyllo dough. Some add a splash of rosewater to their pastry dough, too. The filling usually consists of pistachio, walnuts and almonds plus powdered sugar and cardamon. The syrup contains rosewater and, depending on the baker, may also contain saffron.