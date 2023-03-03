Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Sausage and Peppers Sheet Pan Dinner
Trending Recipes
Rachel Ray's Roasted Baby Potatoes with Rosemary
Roasted Baby Potatoes with Rosemary
Food Network Kitchen’s Lucky Charms Cheese Cake.
Lucky Charms Cheesecake
Description: Ree Drummond's 7-Can Soup.
7-Can Soup
Aloo Matar Tikki
Aloo Matar Tikki
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
KFC Brings Back Its Mind-Boggling Bunless Chicken Sandwich, The Double Down
The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us
Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Makes Its Adorable Return
Currently Obsessed With...
KitchenAid’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Hibiscus
Subway Will Now Be Slicing Meat Fresh at Each of Its Locations
Shop
What's New
5 Best Non-Alcoholic Gins, According to a Spirits Expert
Everything You Need To Cook Like Emily Mariko
25 Get Well Soon Gifts That Show How Much You Care
6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert
These Cord Organizers Save Your Kitchen From Clutter
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Everything You Need To Cook Like Emily Mariko

We rounded up the TikTok star's most-used products!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
March 03, 2023
By: Allison Russo and Rachel Trujillo

Related To:

Shopping

Between the soothing ASMR sounds, delicious recipes and the intriguing way she prepares her dishes (like the mysterious ice cube that never melts!), it's not surprising that millions of TikTok users have been awed by Emily Mariko's captivating videos. Most prominently, her famous leftover salmon dish, which is a combo of rice, soy sauce, Sriracha, Kewpie mayo and served with a side of seaweed snacks and kimchi, has garnered 34.3 million views on the platform and sparked a trend beyond social media.

If you've watched her videos in hopes of recreating her recipes at home, you might be equally intrigued by her immaculate kitchen stocked with a specific set of cookware and gadgets. While some, like a good set of knives and storage containers, are kitchen staples, others are more specific to her style of cooking. We rounded up both, so you can get your kitchen ready for Emily-Mariko-style cooking.

Weck 760 Mini Mold Jar, Set of 12

$44.65 $38
Amazon
14% Off

Speaking of immunity shots, Emily's been making her own with ginger root, turmeric and citrus, and storing them in these oh-so-aesthetically pleasing jars. Beyond ginger shots, this set of 12 glass jars is great for storing spices, fruit jams, tomato paste and more.

Buy It

Zojirushi NL-AAC18 Micom Rice Cooker

$209.99 $189
10% Off

Rice is the basis for many of Emily's meals, including the ever-viral salmon bowl. And she recently upgraded to a Zojirushi rice cooker, which is made in Japan and incudes cooking functions like white rice, sushi rice, brown rice, porridge and more. If you want the full Emily Mariko rice-making experience, pair your new rice cooker with this paddle duo.

Buy It

Caraway Home Cookware Set

$495 $396
Caraway
20% Off

Whether she's warming up homemade squash soup, cooking ground beef for chili or boiling water for pasta, she's doing it with Caraway's ceramic cookware set. In testing, Food Network kitchen ranked Caraway as the best overall non-toxic cookware, noting the design, durability and efficacy. If you're looking for that clean, uniform look in your kitchen, this set is a great place to start.

Buy It

Kyocera Revolution Series 2-Piece Ceramic Knife Set

$59.95
Amazon

There's no doubt part of the allure of Emily Mariko's TikTok videos are the soothing sounds of her chopping veggies while prepping her meals. Linked in her Amazon storefront are these ceramic knives, which it seems like she uses for just about everything.

Buy It

OXO Good Grips Soft- Handled Garlic Press

$17.99
Amazon

In her videos, Emily makes every part of her cooking and meal prep process look effortless, and that includes quickly running garlic cloves through this press. If you hate getting your hands covered in garlic oil, this press is meant for you.

Buy It

200-Piece Parchment Paper Baking Sheets

$20
Amazon

With the popularity of Emily's videos, warming up leftover rice will never be the same. She uses a single ice cube and covers her food with a sheet of parchment paper before placing it in the microwave. These sheets make portioning out your parchment paper easy whether you're lining a sheet pan before baking or warming up leftovers.

Buy It

BALMUDA The Toaster

$299.95
Williams Sonoma

The first step in making avocado toast as beautiful as Emily's? This toaster. Designed by Japanese brand Balmuda, this toaster has a revolutionary steam function that locks in moisture and flavor in whatever you're toasting up. That's why you've probably seen Emily adding water every time she use her own Balmuda.

Buy It

Japanse Kewpie Mayonaise Miniature Tube

$6.20
Amazon

This mayo is the secret ingredient to the famous salmon dish that took over TikTok. Snag it now if you're planning on recreating it with your leftover salmon, rice and roasted seaweed sheets.

Buy It

Deluxe Large Spice Jar Set

$31.99
Amazon

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Emily's spices are meticulously organized … and yours can be, too! This is the set she used to get her spice drawer in shape, and it even comes with a funnel and pre-printed labels for easy organization.

Buy It

OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner

$30.95
Amazon

Getting your vegetables properly prepped is a must for quickly and easily cooking meals throughout the week. This salad spinner is a must for making sure your greens are ready for salads or side dishes right out of the fridge.

Buy It

Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

$51.96
Amazon

Another essential in Emily’s kitchen is a set of matching storage containers. If you’re planning on cooking enough food for a few days, you’ll also need a way to keep those prepped meals organized in the fridge. This matching set makes that easy.

Buy It

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender

$649.95
Williams Sonoma

A good blender is a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you're planning on blending soups and smoothies regularly. Vitamix is both Emily's and Food Network Kitchen's blender of choice, as the Explorian is our best overall blender in testing.

Buy It

Kyocera Ceramic Ginger Grater

$18 $14
Amazon
25% off

Emily's been using this ginger grater a lot lately, for everything from immunity shots to seafood marinades. And beyond ginger, Amazon are using this ceramic grater for garlic, turmeric, daikon and more.

Buy It

Weck Mini Glass Jars with Lid, 4-Pack

$34.99
Amazon

These other Weck jars are also a staple in Emily's kitchen. She uses them to prep, store and serve chia pudding and overnight oats.

Buy It

Glass Nesting Bowl 10-Piece Set

$49.95
Crate & Barrel

Emily gets some hate for using a lot of bowls when she cooks, but this practice is actually called mise en place — the act of putting everything into place. This set of glass prep bowls includes small ones, like the ones Emily uses when she's prepping veggies, sauces and toppings, as well as larger ones that are great for mixing and marinading.

Buy It

Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

$55.99
Amazon

Emily stores and reheats her leftovers in glass containers, and this set is the one in her Amazon storefront. We love that it includes containers in assorted sizes, all of which are oven-safe, microwave-safe, leak-proof and BPA-free.

Buy It

Hikari Organic White Miso

$7.99
Umamicart

Like kewpie mayo, miso paste is a pantry staple for Emily — it's one of those items she buys whenever she goes to a Japanese grocery store, and luckily, it's available online. Try using it in seafood marinades or even in cookies for some added umami flavor.

Buy It

Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers

$19.95 $18
Amazon
10% Off

These silicone pieces might not look like much, but they do exactly what their name suggests — prevent food and crumbs from falling through the gap between your stove and your countertop. And for Emily, they're essential in keeping her kitchen worthy of #CleanTok.

Buy It

Related Content:

Target's Black Friday Sales Are Already Here

At Last, One of TikTok’s Trendiest Foods Is Back in Stock

I’ll (Finally) Feel Like an Adult When I Have This Kitchen Tool

Next Up

The Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Design Is a Fan-Favorite

Plus, this Instant Pot Lux is currently on sale!

11 Top-Rated Microwave Gadgets You Need to Cook Just About Anything

These well-reviewed products cook eggs, cake and more in the oven!

This Is the Most Fun Way to Make Homemade Ice Cream

Kids will love this interactive ice cream maker!

Everything You Need to Know About Using Oil in an Air Fryer

Yes, even air fryers need a little oil!

The Popular Bedding Brand Parachute Just Launched a Tabletop Line

Elevate your kitchen with these stunning collections.

This $13 Tray Really Does Defrost Your Meat In Less Than an Hour

We put the rapid defroster to the test with frozen steak, chicken and salmon.

The Pioneer Woman Just Launched a New Bakeware Line, and It's SO Pretty

The affordable bakeware starts at $8!

What Exactly Are Broth Bombs?

This product is the soup starter you need in your cabinet.

The Best New Kitchen Tools We Tested in 2021

From genius cookware to easy-to-use appliances, these are the top-performing new kitchen appliances and cookware from this year.

This Under-$20 Gadget Is My Secret to Cooking Mess-Free Bacon

Grease and sauce splatters, be gone!

On TV

Man v. Food

10am | 9c

Man v. Food

10:30am | 9:30c

Man v. Food

11am | 10c

Man v. Food

11:30am | 10:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

5 Best Non-Alcoholic Gins, According to a Spirits Expert Mar 3, 2023

By: John deBary

Everything You Need To Cook Like Emily Mariko Mar 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo and Rachel Trujillo

25 Get Well Soon Gifts That Show How Much You Care Mar 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert Mar 2, 2023

By: John deBary

These Cord Organizers Save Your Kitchen From Clutter Mar 1, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Mar 3, 2023

By: John deBary

10 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That are Less Than $10 Feb 28, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

15 Great Gift Baskets for Purim Mar 2, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Non-Alcoholic Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 28, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Potato Mashers, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Feb 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Roasting Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire Risk Feb 24, 2023

By: Amy Reiter

5 Best Dishwashing Gloves, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 24, 2023

By: John deBary

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Gins, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 24, 2023

By: John deBary

7 Best Travel Mugs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 23, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Bread Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Bottle Brush Cuts Down Your Time Washing Dishes Feb 16, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Feb 16, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

5 Best French Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online Feb 13, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Related Pages