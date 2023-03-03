Everything You Need To Cook Like Emily Mariko
We rounded up the TikTok star's most-used products!
Between the soothing ASMR sounds, delicious recipes and the intriguing way she prepares her dishes (like the mysterious ice cube that never melts!), it's not surprising that millions of TikTok users have been awed by Emily Mariko's captivating videos. Most prominently, her famous leftover salmon dish, which is a combo of rice, soy sauce, Sriracha, Kewpie mayo and served with a side of seaweed snacks and kimchi, has garnered 34.3 million views on the platform and sparked a trend beyond social media.
If you've watched her videos in hopes of recreating her recipes at home, you might be equally intrigued by her immaculate kitchen stocked with a specific set of cookware and gadgets. While some, like a good set of knives and storage containers, are kitchen staples, others are more specific to her style of cooking. We rounded up both, so you can get your kitchen ready for Emily-Mariko-style cooking.
Speaking of immunity shots, Emily's been making her own with ginger root, turmeric and citrus, and storing them in these oh-so-aesthetically pleasing jars. Beyond ginger shots, this set of 12 glass jars is great for storing spices, fruit jams, tomato paste and more.
Rice is the basis for many of Emily's meals, including the ever-viral salmon bowl. And she recently upgraded to a Zojirushi rice cooker, which is made in Japan and incudes cooking functions like white rice, sushi rice, brown rice, porridge and more. If you want the full Emily Mariko rice-making experience, pair your new rice cooker with this paddle duo.
Whether she's warming up homemade squash soup, cooking ground beef for chili or boiling water for pasta, she's doing it with Caraway's ceramic cookware set. In testing, Food Network kitchen ranked Caraway as the best overall non-toxic cookware, noting the design, durability and efficacy. If you're looking for that clean, uniform look in your kitchen, this set is a great place to start.
There's no doubt part of the allure of Emily Mariko's TikTok videos are the soothing sounds of her chopping veggies while prepping her meals. Linked in her Amazon storefront are these ceramic knives, which it seems like she uses for just about everything.
In her videos, Emily makes every part of her cooking and meal prep process look effortless, and that includes quickly running garlic cloves through this press. If you hate getting your hands covered in garlic oil, this press is meant for you.
With the popularity of Emily's videos, warming up leftover rice will never be the same. She uses a single ice cube and covers her food with a sheet of parchment paper before placing it in the microwave. These sheets make portioning out your parchment paper easy whether you're lining a sheet pan before baking or warming up leftovers.
The first step in making avocado toast as beautiful as Emily's? This toaster. Designed by Japanese brand Balmuda, this toaster has a revolutionary steam function that locks in moisture and flavor in whatever you're toasting up. That's why you've probably seen Emily adding water every time she use her own Balmuda.
This mayo is the secret ingredient to the famous salmon dish that took over TikTok. Snag it now if you're planning on recreating it with your leftover salmon, rice and roasted seaweed sheets.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Emily's spices are meticulously organized … and yours can be, too! This is the set she used to get her spice drawer in shape, and it even comes with a funnel and pre-printed labels for easy organization.
Getting your vegetables properly prepped is a must for quickly and easily cooking meals throughout the week. This salad spinner is a must for making sure your greens are ready for salads or side dishes right out of the fridge.
Another essential in Emily’s kitchen is a set of matching storage containers. If you’re planning on cooking enough food for a few days, you’ll also need a way to keep those prepped meals organized in the fridge. This matching set makes that easy.
A good blender is a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you're planning on blending soups and smoothies regularly. Vitamix is both Emily's and Food Network Kitchen's blender of choice, as the Explorian is our best overall blender in testing.
Emily's been using this ginger grater a lot lately, for everything from immunity shots to seafood marinades. And beyond ginger, Amazon are using this ceramic grater for garlic, turmeric, daikon and more.
These other Weck jars are also a staple in Emily's kitchen. She uses them to prep, store and serve chia pudding and overnight oats.
Emily gets some hate for using a lot of bowls when she cooks, but this practice is actually called mise en place — the act of putting everything into place. This set of glass prep bowls includes small ones, like the ones Emily uses when she's prepping veggies, sauces and toppings, as well as larger ones that are great for mixing and marinading.
Emily stores and reheats her leftovers in glass containers, and this set is the one in her Amazon storefront. We love that it includes containers in assorted sizes, all of which are oven-safe, microwave-safe, leak-proof and BPA-free.
Like kewpie mayo, miso paste is a pantry staple for Emily — it's one of those items she buys whenever she goes to a Japanese grocery store, and luckily, it's available online. Try using it in seafood marinades or even in cookies for some added umami flavor.
These silicone pieces might not look like much, but they do exactly what their name suggests — prevent food and crumbs from falling through the gap between your stove and your countertop. And for Emily, they're essential in keeping her kitchen worthy of #CleanTok.
