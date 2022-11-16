19 Genius Thanksgiving Tips and Tricks We Found on TikTok

This "Thanksgiving Life Hack" TikTok video, which promises to teach you "how to spatchcock a bagock!" is highly entertaining. It will also show you how to butterfly your bird by cutting out the backbone and flattening it out so it cooks hotter and faster. If you’ve not tried this technique before, "don’t let it scare you. Don’t be nervous — you gotta start somewhere, buttercups," Desarae Legros (@Cooking_comedy_chaos) cheerfully reassures. Legros demonstrates with a chicken, but the technique would be similar with a turkey. "This is a good preparation to know and understand because it helps to cook the turkey evenly," Neal says. However, she warns, it is much more difficult to spatchcock a whole turkey than a chicken — and you may just want to ask your butcher to spatchcock your turkey for you to save you the trouble. If you decide to DIY it and attempt to spatchcock at home, Neal advises that you should "dry the turkey very well so it’s less slippery, and make sure to use very sharp kitchen shears."