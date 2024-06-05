How My Swedish Family Throws a Magical Midsummer Feast

The first time I visited Sweden in the summer with my Swedish boyfriend-now-husband, I was bewildered by how long the day lasted. The sky was still bright at 10 p.m.— long after we finished dinner, washed the dishes and settled in for bed. It never got genuinely dark. My husband told me to savor every moment because the rest of the year is the stark opposite. In the winter, the country is cloaked in cold and darkness; people mostly stay indoors. In Sweden, summer is something to look forward to, and Midsummer is the holiday commemorating its peak.