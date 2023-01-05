Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Airy Fryer Sweet Potatoes
Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes
Trending Recipes
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Slow-Cooker Pork Chops
Slow-Cooker Pork Chops
FNK CHICKEN FETTUCINE ALFREDO **Comfort Food/Cozy Vibe Food Network Kitchen Food Network Kosher Salt, Fettucine, Olive Oil, Chicken, Unsalted Butter, Heavy Cream, Nutmeg, ParmigianoReggiano Cheese
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Food Network Kitchen’s Cabbage Soup for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Cabbage Soup
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This Fruit Loop Is Huge
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Currently Obsessed With...
Oreo Is Adding a New Gluten-Free Mint Flavor
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Shop
What's New
These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly
10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks
7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly

This impossibly perfect dinner comes together in a matter of minutes.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
January 05, 2023
By: Kristie Collado

Related To:

Shopping

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Ask any parent what they wish for most during the school year and I’m willing to bet a lot of them say the same thing that I do: a go-to dinner that checks off all the boxes. Quick. Easy. Satisfying. Family-friendly. And, why not add “handmade with nothing but real ingredients and tender, loving care” while we’re at it?

As I’m sure you can guess, a meal like that isn’t easy to come by. There have been a lot of nights that I’ve settled for something close, usually compromising when it comes to family-friendly or handmade — that is, until I started buying Xiao Chi Jie's frozen xiao long bao (soup dumplings).

Classic Pork Xiao Long Bao

$39.99
Xiao Chi Jie
Buy It

The only word that comes to mind when I think about them is perfect. These little parcels of soupy goodness are made by hand so each one is exactly the same size (which means they all cook uniformly) and each and every one is sealed tight (no wonky, factory-made dumplings leaking their filling here!)

These delicious dumplings are the handiwork of co-founders Jen Liao and Caleb Wang, both second-generation Chinese Americans. Founded in 2018, XCJ is a celebration of Chinese food culture and aims to serve "best of its kind" food with top-notch customer service. The result is some of the most well-developed dumplings (seriously, the recipe went through 500+ rounds of R&D) delivered to your door in a matter of days.

Because so much care went into developing the recipe for these xiao long bao, they’re layered with savory flavors that will rival any homemade or restaurant dumplings you’ve had. Each bag comes with 50 frozen dumplings (that’s 3 meals for my family of 3) and costs the exact same amount per dumpling as if I were to order from my local takeout spot. Needless to say, they’ve become a staple in our freezer.

The dumplings cook up in about 10 minutes (once your water comes to a boil) which allows just enough time to whip up a quick-and-simple side. I’ve turned these xiao long bao into a filling dinner by serving them with everything from an easy smashed cucumber salad to veggies cooked in a simple stir-fry sauce. Add XCJ’s sauce trio (which comes with classic vinegar, chili crisp and their super popular umami sauce) and you’ve got a meal.

Each time I make these dumplings I’m rewarded with the satisfied sighs of full bellies AND a hearty round of thank yous for a delicious dinner, which means that this impossibly perfect dinner checks off all the boxes — and then some!

All the Essentials

Classic Pork Xiao Long Bao

$39.99
Xiao Chi Jie

XCJ Crafted Sauces Trio

$24.99
Xiao Chi Jie

Bamboo Steamer

$29.99
Xiao Chi Jie

Related Content
The 5 Best Woks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
50+ Family-Friendly Weeknight Dinners
Delicious Chinese Recipes to Make at Home

Next Up

These Silicone Baking Cups Are My Meal Prep MVP

Batch cook, save leftovers, and organize your kitchen like a pro.

This Is My Favorite Canned Tuna to Stock Up On

It's the best texture, hands down.

This Collapsible Dehydrator Is My New Favorite Way to Preserve Food

If you're still canning and freezing your produce, a dehydrator will change your life.

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time

The secret? A special add-in, included in every bag.

Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Is My New Favorite Hot Sauce

This is NOT your average hot sauce.

Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals

A drizzle here or a sprinkle there can take even the simplest of dishes from alright to amazing.

This Foolproof Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives

Culinary pros tend to shun gadgets like this — but I'm a convert.

The Best Plant-Based Frozen Meals You Can Buy, According to a Nutritionist

Add these fruit- and veggie-filled picks to your cart the next time you're stocking the freezer.

Bring the Ranch Home with the Pioneer Woman's Mercantile Advent Calendar

You don't need to be in Pawhuska to get a glimpse of "The Merc!"

My Favorite Cake Turntable Is Discontinued — This Is the One I Recommend Now

If you’re serious about decorating, it’s a must-have.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Worst Cooks in America

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

What's New

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 5, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

17 Food of the Month Clubs That Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving Jan 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Delivery All-in-One Jan 3, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Jan 3, 2023

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Jan 3, 2023

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Jan 3, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Healthy Meal Kits, According to a Nutritionist Dec 21, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

8 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers, According to an Expert Dec 19, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

This Croatian Instant Cereal Always Makes Me Feel Like a Kid Again Dec 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

12 Expert-Recommended Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dec 19, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

10 Best Meal Kit Delivery Services, According to Food Network Editors Dec 21, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Best Prosecco Brands, According to a Sommelier Dec 21, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

3 Best Dry Measuring Cup Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Liquid Measuring Cups, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Beer Club Boxes That Deliver Right to Your Door Dec 15, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

Related Pages