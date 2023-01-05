These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly

Because so much care went into developing the recipe for these xiao long bao, they’re layered with savory flavors that will rival any homemade or restaurant dumplings you’ve had. Each bag comes with 50 frozen dumplings (that’s 3 meals for my family of 3) and costs the exact same amount per dumpling as if I were to order from my local takeout spot. Needless to say, they’ve become a staple in our freezer.