Celebrate the Summer Solstice with The Most Adorable, Golden Honeycomb Cake

An annual astronomical phenomenon that marks both the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year, the summer solstice has been an important cultural and agricultural event for millenia. From Scandinavia and Egypt to China and England, societies around the world have been using the solstice — when Earth’s axis is tilted most closely toward the sun — to serve as an indicator for planting and harvesting crops, as well as honoring these celestial happenings with wild festivals and feasts, like Midsummer.