16 New Products That Are Better for You – And Dietitian-Approved
From easier ways to eat fish to more protein-packed options, there are a host of foods worth trying out.
The 2023 International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) Food and Health Report asks consumers what they want and what they deem “healthy.” The report reveals that people want healthy foods that are fresh, low in sugar and good sources of protein. In addition, six out of 10 people try to avoid processed food, and that climate friendliness factors into their purchasing decisions.
At the 2023 Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE), many new foods showcased reflect what consumers want. Below are six trends and new products to give a try.
More Fish
With most Americans falling short of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) recommendation for fish, there are more convenient fish options than ever. Picking up any of these can help you reach the recommended eight to 12 ounces of fish per week.
Aquamar: While cooking raw fish may seem overwhelming for some, Aquamar has sustainably sourced smoked fish that is tender and ready-to-eat. They are available in cod, haddock, salmon and crab and perfect for salads, sandwiches, or an easy lunch or dinner protein.
Safecatch: Safecatch uses sustainable fishing practices, tests all fish for mercury content and have 2.5 times stricter mercury guidelines than those of the FDA. Some delicious options include Elite Wild Tuna and Wild Ahi Yellow Fin Tuna — both available in a can or pouch.
Chicken of the Sea: Wild-caught chunk light tuna and Alaska pink salmon are now available from this popular brand. The wild-caught tuna packets come in lemon garlic, sweet and spicy, and dill while the wild caught pink salmon are available in maple smokehouse, lemon pepper and low-sodium.
A Focus on Carbs
Whether you’re looking for items that have no carbohydrates, gluten-free carbs or more fiber in your carbs, there are several products that you may want to pick up.
Egglife: These wraps are made with egg whites and provide 25 to 35 calories, five to six grams of protein and about one gram of carbohydrates per wrap. The brand’s latest flavor is garden salsa.
Milton’s Gluten-Free Baked Crackers: From the makers of delicious, certified gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza, Milton’s now has a line of gluten-free baked crackers. Flavors include sea salt, everything, olive oil and sea salt, salt and vinegar, fire roasted vegetable and multigrain.
Equii: This collection of complete protein bread cuts carbohydrates and sugar, while increasing the protein. The classic wheat bread and fiber provides 110 calories, 15 grams of carbs, three grams of fiber, one gram of added sugar and eight grams of protein per slice. You can find classic wheat bread and multigrain in original or fiber.
Better-for-You Sweet Treats
If you’re looking for a healthier treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, the two options below may fit the bill. They include more nutritious ingredients like whole grains and dried fruit.
Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: Whether you love dark or milk chocolate, these delicious bite-size crisps are made using allergy-friendly ingredients. They’re also gluten-free, and provide some protein and fiber. Flavors with dark chocolate include sea salt, blueberries and pomegranate, and milk chocolate flavors include sea salt and currants. You can pick up single-serving packets or two-ounce bags
That’s it. Truffles: From the makers of the popular fruit bar come outstanding chocolate-covered fruit truffles. Flavors include fig, banana, and espresso covered with dark chocolate.
Higher Protein
Getting more protein is still trending, and brands are finding ways to increase the amount their products can offer.
PB Fit Peanut Flour Baking Blend: If you’re looking to bring more protein into your baked goods (except yeast breads), pick up a pack of this peanut butter flour blend. It provides 80 percent less fat than almond flour, and clocks in at 10 grams of protein per serving. Make a 1:1 swap for all-purpose flour in pancakes, waffles, muffin and cookie recipes.
Banza Protein Waffles: Compared to other frozen waffles, these gluten-free protein waffles provide 2.5 times more protein and three times more fiber. A serving of two waffles provides 220 calories and 10 grams of protein. Flavors available include homestyle, blueberry and chocolate chip.
Voyage Foods: Food allergies can deter some adults and children from enjoying nut butters. Voyage foods have two roasted seed spreads; one is peanut-free and the other is hazelnut-free. Both are free of the top nine allergens, and are nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and safe for schools. The peanut-free option has 200 calories and six grams of protein per two-tablespoon serving.
Gut Health
Gut health remains on many consumers’ minds. Here are a few stand out brands that can bring some “good bacteria” to your gut.
Olipop: Made with prebiotics and plant fiber, Olipop is a popular brand of better-for-your gut health “soda.” Each flavor provides between two and five grams of sugar and nine grams of fiber. Some of the 16 available flavors include lemon lime, strawberry vanilla, vintage cola, ginger ale and watermelon lime.
Lifeway Probiotic Farmer Cheese: From the makers of the popular kefir comes a farmer’s cheese packed with probiotics. It is up to 99-percent lactose-free with 12 live and active probiotics, high in calcium and gluten-free. It also provides 160 calories and 13 grams of protein per four-ounce serving.
Wildwonder: This sparkling prebiotic and probiotic beverage provides 35 calories, five grams of dietary fiber and six grams of sugar per 12-fluid ounce can. It’s also USDA certified organic, vegan and GMO-free. Flavors include mango gold, guava rose, peach ginger and strawberry passion.
Creative Frozen Eggs
To help you eat healthier when busy and on the go, a variety of frozen better-for-you egg products are now available. I’ve tried both of these products, and both were extremely tasty.
Applegate Frittata Bites: No need to stop by popular coffee chains to pick up an egg bite. Applegate has two frozen frittata flavors that I recommend stocking up on: Applegate Naturals Egg, Uncured Bacon and Cheese Frittata Bites and Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onions and Spinach Frittata Bites. A serving of two egg bites provide 260 calories and 19 grams of protein and 170 calories and 13 grams of protein, respectively. Applegate touts that their animals are raised with care and respect.
Veggies Made Great Garden Vegetable Egg Patties: If you want an egg patty you can easily heat and enjoy in a sandwich with your favorite toppings, this one is for you. The egg patty contains vegetables like bell peppers, onions, carrots and spinach. One patty provides seven calories, four grams of fat, two grams of saturated fat, six grams of protein, five grams of carbs and one gram of sugar. They are gluten-, soy- and tree nut-free.
*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.
