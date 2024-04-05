Recipes
Trending Recipes
Ina Garten’s Roasted Shrimp and Orzo.
Roasted Shrimp and Orzo
Coconut Macaroon Brownie Pie
The Ultimate Paella
Food Network Kitchen’s Smoked Salmon Dip.
Smoked Salmon Dip
Mango-Peanut Slaw
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse
Wendy’s Is Giving Out Cards for Free Breakfast Sandwiches for a Year
Do Sleepy Girl Mocktails Really Work?
Currently Obsessed With...
PSA: You Can Get as Many Free Scoops as You Want on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day
Fresh Ube Is Hard To Find in the U.S. – Here’s How You Can Still Cook and Bake With It
Shop
What's New
Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway
7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers
20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers
Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

16 New Products That Are Better for You – And Dietitian-Approved

From easier ways to eat fish to more protein-packed options, there are a host of foods worth trying out.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
April 05, 2024
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Related To:

Healthy

Photo by: Photo courtesy of wildwonder

Photo courtesy of wildwonder

The 2023 International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) Food and Health Report asks consumers what they want and what they deem “healthy.” The report reveals that people want healthy foods that are fresh, low in sugar and good sources of protein. In addition, six out of 10 people try to avoid processed food, and that climate friendliness factors into their purchasing decisions.

At the 2023 Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE), many new foods showcased reflect what consumers want. Below are six trends and new products to give a try.

More Fish

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon

$18.24
Amazon
Buy It

With most Americans falling short of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) recommendation for fish, there are more convenient fish options than ever. Picking up any of these can help you reach the recommended eight to 12 ounces of fish per week.

Aquamar: While cooking raw fish may seem overwhelming for some, Aquamar has sustainably sourced smoked fish that is tender and ready-to-eat. They are available in cod, haddock, salmon and crab and perfect for salads, sandwiches, or an easy lunch or dinner protein.

Safecatch: Safecatch uses sustainable fishing practices, tests all fish for mercury content and have 2.5 times stricter mercury guidelines than those of the FDA. Some delicious options include Elite Wild Tuna and Wild Ahi Yellow Fin Tuna — both available in a can or pouch.

Chicken of the Sea: Wild-caught chunk light tuna and Alaska pink salmon are now available from this popular brand. The wild-caught tuna packets come in lemon garlic, sweet and spicy, and dill while the wild caught pink salmon are available in maple smokehouse, lemon pepper and low-sodium.

A Focus on Carbs

Milton’s Craft Bakers Gluten-Free Baked Whole Grain Crackers

$7.99
Amazon
Buy It

Whether you’re looking for items that have no carbohydrates, gluten-free carbs or more fiber in your carbs, there are several products that you may want to pick up.

Egglife: These wraps are made with egg whites and provide 25 to 35 calories, five to six grams of protein and about one gram of carbohydrates per wrap. The brand’s latest flavor is garden salsa.

Milton’s Gluten-Free Baked Crackers: From the makers of delicious, certified gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza, Milton’s now has a line of gluten-free baked crackers. Flavors include sea salt, everything, olive oil and sea salt, salt and vinegar, fire roasted vegetable and multigrain.

Equii: This collection of complete protein bread cuts carbohydrates and sugar, while increasing the protein. The classic wheat bread and fiber provides 110 calories, 15 grams of carbs, three grams of fiber, one gram of added sugar and eight grams of protein per slice. You can find classic wheat bread and multigrain in original or fiber.

Better-for-You Sweet Treats

That's It Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles

$6.39
Thrive Market
Buy It

If you’re looking for a healthier treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, the two options below may fit the bill. They include more nutritious ingredients like whole grains and dried fruit.

Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: Whether you love dark or milk chocolate, these delicious bite-size crisps are made using allergy-friendly ingredients. They’re also gluten-free, and provide some protein and fiber. Flavors with dark chocolate include sea salt, blueberries and pomegranate, and milk chocolate flavors include sea salt and currants. You can pick up single-serving packets or two-ounce bags

That’s it. Truffles: From the makers of the popular fruit bar come outstanding chocolate-covered fruit truffles. Flavors include fig, banana, and espresso covered with dark chocolate.

Banza Homestyle Protein Waffles

$5.99
Amazon
Buy It

Higher Protein

Getting more protein is still trending, and brands are finding ways to increase the amount their products can offer.

PB Fit Peanut Flour Baking Blend: If you’re looking to bring more protein into your baked goods (except yeast breads), pick up a pack of this peanut butter flour blend. It provides 80 percent less fat than almond flour, and clocks in at 10 grams of protein per serving. Make a 1:1 swap for all-purpose flour in pancakes, waffles, muffin and cookie recipes.

Banza Protein Waffles: Compared to other frozen waffles, these gluten-free protein waffles provide 2.5 times more protein and three times more fiber. A serving of two waffles provides 220 calories and 10 grams of protein. Flavors available include homestyle, blueberry and chocolate chip.

Voyage Foods: Food allergies can deter some adults and children from enjoying nut butters. Voyage foods have two roasted seed spreads; one is peanut-free and the other is hazelnut-free. Both are free of the top nine allergens, and are nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and safe for schools. The peanut-free option has 200 calories and six grams of protein per two-tablespoon serving.

wildwonder Sparkling Probiotic Juice Drink

$39.68
Amazon
Buy It

Gut Health

Gut health remains on many consumers’ minds. Here are a few stand out brands that can bring some “good bacteria” to your gut.

Olipop: Made with prebiotics and plant fiber, Olipop is a popular brand of better-for-your gut health “soda.” Each flavor provides between two and five grams of sugar and nine grams of fiber. Some of the 16 available flavors include lemon lime, strawberry vanilla, vintage cola, ginger ale and watermelon lime.

Lifeway Probiotic Farmer Cheese: From the makers of the popular kefir comes a farmer’s cheese packed with probiotics. It is up to 99-percent lactose-free with 12 live and active probiotics, high in calcium and gluten-free. It also provides 160 calories and 13 grams of protein per four-ounce serving.

Wildwonder: This sparkling prebiotic and probiotic beverage provides 35 calories, five grams of dietary fiber and six grams of sugar per 12-fluid ounce can. It’s also USDA certified organic, vegan and GMO-free. Flavors include mango gold, guava rose, peach ginger and strawberry passion.

Applegate Frittata Bites

$9.99
Thrive Market
Buy It

Creative Frozen Eggs

To help you eat healthier when busy and on the go, a variety of frozen better-for-you egg products are now available. I’ve tried both of these products, and both were extremely tasty.

Applegate Frittata Bites: No need to stop by popular coffee chains to pick up an egg bite. Applegate has two frozen frittata flavors that I recommend stocking up on: Applegate Naturals Egg, Uncured Bacon and Cheese Frittata Bites and Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onions and Spinach Frittata Bites. A serving of two egg bites provide 260 calories and 19 grams of protein and 170 calories and 13 grams of protein, respectively. Applegate touts that their animals are raised with care and respect.

Veggies Made Great Garden Vegetable Egg Patties: If you want an egg patty you can easily heat and enjoy in a sandwich with your favorite toppings, this one is for you. The egg patty contains vegetables like bell peppers, onions, carrots and spinach. One patty provides seven calories, four grams of fat, two grams of saturated fat, six grams of protein, five grams of carbs and one gram of sugar. They are gluten-, soy- and tree nut-free.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Content:

The FDA Just Approved a Major Health Claim for Yogurt

10 (Almost) No-Cook Ways To Get Your Protein Fill

9 Best Food Storage Containers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Taste Test: Jarred Spaghetti Sauce

Sometimes there’s no time to whip up a batch of homemade tomato sauce. We checked out some of the popular supermarket tomato sauces -- Rao's, Newman's Own, Trader Joe's, Prego and Barilla -- to see how they measured up.

10 Nutritionist-Approved Spice Blends That Bring Plenty of Flavor

Reduce some of your salt intake without compromising on deliciousness.

Why Sip Eggnog This Holiday Season When You Can Sip … RanchNog?

Hidden Valley Ranch is now selling a ‘ranchified’ take on the classic holiday drink.

The Secrets to Making Perfect Macarons at Home, According to a Pastry Chef

The key to success is mastering the nuances of your own kitchen.

Does Diamond’s New Fine Baking Salt Actually Yield Better Cookies?

We tested it against standard table salt; here’s how our test batch of chocolate chip cookies compared.

8 Common Garden Problems and How to Solve Them

Keep these fixes in mind for a successful garden bloom.

Don’t Worry, You Can Still Snag Hidden Valley Ranch’s Sold-Out Home Decor

The dressing brand’s vibrant home collection is set to be restocked within the next week.

Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding

The sophisticated fragrance brand and the beloved bakery are teaming up to make your summer smell especially sweet.

Our Place Brings Back Its Diwali Collection With a Dash of Saffron

The cookware brand is teaming up with Diaspora Co. to offer actual spices with its limited-edition, turmeric-colored pans and accessories.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumplings Might Be the Most Mind-Blowing Dish on Your Holiday Table

Kraft and chef Shirley Chung are seamlessly bringing together three comfort foods into one bite.

Related Pages