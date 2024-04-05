16 New Products That Are Better for You – And Dietitian-Approved

Veggies Made Great Garden Vegetable Egg Patties: If you want an egg patty you can easily heat and enjoy in a sandwich with your favorite toppings, this one is for you. The egg patty contains vegetables like bell peppers, onions, carrots and spinach. One patty provides seven calories, four grams of fat, two grams of saturated fat, six grams of protein, five grams of carbs and one gram of sugar. They are gluten-, soy- and tree nut-free.