Miss Kardea Brown's Beer Cheese and Soft Pretzel Bites, as seen on the Food Networks, Delicious Miss Brown, Season 6.
Beer Cheese + Soft Pretzel Bites
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Vegan Lentil Chili
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Confetti Monkey Bread
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
Is Liquid I.V. Good for You?

A nutritionist weighs in to help you determine whether the self-proclaimed "hydration multiplier" is right for you.

September 23, 2022
By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Healthy

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier - Lemon Lime

$22.75
Amazon
The market for products to promote hydration has exploded in recent years. With so many options to choose from, confusion is understandable. Liquid I.V. remains one of the most popular products around, but can mixing those tiny packets of powder with water really multiply your hydration?

Hydration Basics

Adequate hydration is a cornerstone to maintaining health. Daily doses of fluid and electrolytes from foods and beverages help ensure proper metabolism, temperature control, digestion, immune health and muscle function. Those that exercise regularly and with physically demanding occupations have increased hydration needs to compensate for the additional loss of fluid and electrolytes from sweat. Baseline fluid recommendations are based on one cup-servings – with women needing nine cups per day and men requiring 13 cups. In addition to fluid, the body also needs several electrolytes including sodium, potassium and chloride, which are the most plentiful minerals lost in sweat. Specific recommendations for these nutrients vary depending on age, gender and lifestyle.

What’s in Liquid I.V.?

The original Liquid I.V. formulation includes sugar, electrolytes (sodium and potassium) and stevia, as well as Vitamins C, B3, B5, B6 and B12. Each serving (one stick combined with 16 fluid ounces of water) offers up 45 calories, 11 grams of carbohydrates, 500 milligrams of sodium and 380 milligrams of potassium. A same-sized serving of sports drink contains far fewer electrolytes, averaging 200 milligrams of sodium and 65 milligrams of potassium. Adding that much additional sodium to your water bottle is likely not necessary for the average person and may aggravate blood pressure in those who are sensitive to high amounts of sodium. Since the average American is already over consuming salt, sipping that much should be avoided.

Liquid I.V. claims to deliver fast hydration via Cellular Transport Technology or CTT – a term the company uses to explain that when water is combined with sodium, potassium and glucose, it enhances absorption. While the physiology is impressive, it isn’t new. The use of sodium and sugar to enhance water absorption has been substantiated by research and is effective with lower doses of sodium.

Liquid I.V. also makes several different “multiplier” varieties including “Energy” made with caffeine and other stimulants, “Immunity” with zinc and “Sleep” with valerian root and melatonin. These ingredients carry risks for causing side effects and some may even interact with prescription and over-the-counter medications. These formulations also have varying amounts of electrolytes plus the addition of other vitamins and minerals.

Bottom Line: Know what you’re drinking. The various options for Liquid I.V. are all different and therefore carry different risks. Regardless of which Liquid I.V. product you choose, the hefty doses of sodium may be excessive.

Is Skim Milk Healthy?

Why Is Microwave Popcorn Bad for You?

9 Best Reusable Water Bottles, According to Food Network Kitchen

What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep?

Even one night of sleep deprivation can have a negative effect on your health.

What to Eat if You're Hungover, but Don't Want to Ruin Your Resolution

(Yet!) You'll have plenty of time to do that later.

10 Feel-Good Recipes You Can Make in Your Instant Pot

Healthy eating has never been easier.

You Can Eat the Peels of These Fruits and Vegetables

See what you've been missing this whole time!

The New Rules on Sleep

Spoiler: You may not need eight hours a night.

Which Is Better: Smoothies or Juices?

Both are made of fruits and vegetables, but they're not created equal.

Our LaCroix Obsession Has Just Entered a New Level

What, you never considered wearing your seltzer obsession?

What the World's Oldest People Eat in a Day

There seems to be a running theme.

This Almond Butter Makes It Easier to Choose Healthy Foods

Just one spoonful upgrades everything from apples to oatmeal.

What Experts Want You to Know About Sleep

We asked sleep gurus to share their top tips for optimizing those zzz's. Their suggestions may surprise you.

