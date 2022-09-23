Is Liquid I.V. Good for You?

The original Liquid I.V. formulation includes sugar, electrolytes (sodium and potassium) and stevia, as well as Vitamins C, B3, B5, B6 and B12. Each serving (one stick combined with 16 fluid ounces of water) offers up 45 calories, 11 grams of carbohydrates, 500 milligrams of sodium and 380 milligrams of potassium. A same-sized serving of sports drink contains far fewer electrolytes, averaging 200 milligrams of sodium and 65 milligrams of potassium. Adding that much additional sodium to your water bottle is likely not necessary for the average person and may aggravate blood pressure in those who are sensitive to high amounts of sodium. Since the average American is already over consuming salt, sipping that much should be avoided.