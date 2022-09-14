Why Is Microwave Popcorn Bad for You?

An entire bag of Pop Secret Movie Theater Butter Popcorn contains 455 calories, 28 grams of fat, including 14 grams of saturated fat, 7 grams of fiber and 945 milligrams of sodium. Most microwave popcorn is packaged with palm oil and contains milk powder to help provide that buttery flavoring. Some brands used an additive called diacetyl to produce that buttery flavor, but after use of diacetyl received some bad publicity in the early 2000s, most brands reformulated their products without it.