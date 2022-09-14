Recipes
Recipe of the Day
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, as seen on Food Network.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Food Network Kitchen’s Slow-Cooker Brisket for Summer Slow Cooker/Zucchini Fries/Picnic Brick-Pressed Sandwiches, as seen on Food Network.
Slow-Cooker Brisket
Mofongo Stuffed with Criollo Shrimp Stew
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized
Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry
Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.
The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes
11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Why Is Microwave Popcorn Bad for You?

Think twice before reaching for the go-to at-home movie night snack.

September 14, 2022
By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Related To:

Healthy

1308142101

Photo by: Valeriy Lushchikov/Getty Images

Valeriy Lushchikov/Getty Images

Curling up on the couch for movie night? Before you pop your next bag of microwave popcorn, find out if this classic snack is healthy or not.

How Did Microwave Popcorn Come To Be?

This microwaveable treat burst on to the food scene in the early 1980s. According to an article published in The New York Times, by the late 1980s all the major food manufacturers were fighting to corner the market on popped corn made with the push of a button. Fast forward forty years and market research supports that Americans are still crushing on this crunchy snack, with sales topping $880 million in 2021.

What’s in a Bag of Microwave Popcorn?

Kernels of popped corn are low in calories, fat and offer up an appreciable amount of tummy-pleasing fiber but there’s more to microwave popcorn than just corn.

An entire bag of Pop Secret Movie Theater Butter Popcorn contains 455 calories, 28 grams of fat, including 14 grams of saturated fat, 7 grams of fiber and 945 milligrams of sodium. Most microwave popcorn is packaged with palm oil and contains milk powder to help provide that buttery flavoring. Some brands used an additive called diacetyl to produce that buttery flavor, but after use of diacetyl received some bad publicity in the early 2000s, most brands reformulated their products without it.

There are also a few smaller portioned, lower fat and lower salt brands on the market. If microwave popcorn is part of your regular snack rotation consider trying Newman’s Own Organics Microwave Popcorn, Touch of Butter, Angie’s Sea Salt Microwave Popcorn or SkinnyPop Microwave Sea Salt Popcorn.

Try Making Your Own Microwaveable Popcorn

For a more affordable (and probably healthier) option you can make your own microwave popcorn. Place 1/4-cup of unpopped kernels in a brown paper lunch bag. Fold the top of the bag closed and microwave on high for approximately two minutes; remove from the microwave and season as desired.

694017965

Photo by: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Bottom Line: Microwave popcorn can be a convenient option for a fun snack, but beware that the added flavorings can cause fat, calories and sodium to stack up quickly. Most companies use simple ingredients but the check labels of your favorite brands. When all else fails – make your own!

Related Content:

Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids

What Does 2,000 Calories Look Like?

Next Up

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep?

Even one night of sleep deprivation can have a negative effect on your health.

What to Eat if You're Hungover, but Don't Want to Ruin Your Resolution

(Yet!) You'll have plenty of time to do that later.

10 Feel-Good Recipes You Can Make in Your Instant Pot

Healthy eating has never been easier.

What the World's Oldest People Eat in a Day

There seems to be a running theme.

What Experts Want You to Know About Sleep

We asked sleep gurus to share their top tips for optimizing those zzz's. Their suggestions may surprise you.

10 Best Store-Bought Low Calorie Snacks

Next time you need a pick-me-up, opt for one of these store-bought low-calorie snacks.

Should You Try TikTok’s Internal Shower Drink?

Here’s what a registered dietitian had to say.

If You're Not Making Veggie Burgers with Tofu, You Should Be

Thanks to Jackie Newgent's easy recipe, you can forget all about pressing your tofu.

Taste Test: Jarred Spaghetti Sauce

Sometimes there’s no time to whip up a batch of homemade tomato sauce. We checked out some of the popular supermarket tomato sauces -- Rao's, Newman's Own, Trader Joe's, Prego and Barilla -- to see how they measured up.

How to Add Protein to Smoothies Without Protein Powder

You can use whole foods to get the same filling result.

Related Pages