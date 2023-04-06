Is It Really That Bad to Use Plastic in the Microwave?

The two key culprits to dangerous plastics are the man-made chemicals Phthalates and Bisphenol A (BPA), which are often added to plastic to help it keep its shape and pliability. In high volume, these substances have been linked to several negative health outcomes including hormone disruptions, respiratory issues and cardiovascular diseases. Pregnant people and children may be at greater risk of harmful effects. While these studies are not directly related to microwaving plastics, Phthalates and Bisphenol A (BPA) are found in various types of food packaging, beauty products and other environmental exposure. In general, you may be able to reduce your exposure by steering clear of plastic with recycling codes 3 (phthalates) and 7 (bisphenols).