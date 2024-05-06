Is High-Fructose Corn Syrup Really That Bad for You?

When you eat any kind of sugar on its own, your blood sugar spikes. Someone who does not have diabetes will be able to bring that blood sugar down as the pancreas will release enough insulin to do so. However, these spikes may feel like “sugar rushes” and lead to a feeling of low energy, and increased thirst and urination. You may feel a spike of energy or alertness, but it will likely be short-lived, followed by a sugar “crash” that may make you feel tired or low-energy. In order to allow the blood sugar to be more slowly absorbed into your blood, adding fiber, fat or protein from other foods can help slow down the absorption of sugar. So, if you’re eating a food that contains HFCS, combine it with a source of protein, fiber or fat.