Is Prediabetes Reversible?

Don’t Restrict Carbs or Fat: Carbohydrates are an essential source of energy, and there’s absolutely no need to restrict them if you have prediabetes (or diabetes for that matter). Rather than cutting out carbs, focus on selecting high-fiber, nutrient-dense options that support stable blood sugar levels and overall health. Carbs like brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, oats and legumes provide fiber and essential nutrients that may help with a gradual and sustained release of energy. However this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy refined carbohydrates like white rice, breads and pastas. If you prefer these foods, pair with protein and plenty of fiber-rich vegetables for optimal balance.