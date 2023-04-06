How to Minimize Cross-Contamination If You Rinse Raw Chicken

Rinsing meat is a step that the Leungs call for in certain recipes when the technique affects the final product. An example she gives from Chinese cooking is bone broth. “With meat that either has bones in it or with bony cuts, I was always taught to rinse or soak before using them because of little bits of bone that might be still there from the butcher cutting through them,” Leung explains. “It also gets rid of impurities, the excess blood or whatever else that might cloud your stock. Some recipes, including ours, involve parboiling the meat first to get rid of that stuff and give your stock or soup a clearer appearance and a cleaner flavor.”