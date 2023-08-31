Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters Linked To Serious Infections in the Northeast

Does that mean we all need to avoid eating seafood — especially oysters — entirely? Amidor says no, if you are in good health, you should be fine. However, those who fall into those high-risk categories cited above may be vulnerable and should avoid eating raw oysters. “If you are concerned, you can always skip the raw oysters and cook them,” she says, noting that you should always buy oysters from a reputable supplier who sources the oysters from safe locations.