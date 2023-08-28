Recipes
Trader Joe’s Issues Its Fifth Recall In Four Weeks

This one is for possible metal in multigrain crackers.

August 28, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

It’s time for Trader Joe’s shoppers to check their pantries again. The grocery chain has issued a recall on another product. This time it’s Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) with a “Best If Used By” date between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24.

The reason? The product “may contain metal,” Trader Joe’s warns.

While the chain says it has not received any reports of injuries, at this point, and notes that “all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” it urges customers who are currently in possession of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds not to eat them, but rather to throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations via phone (626) 599-3817 or e-mail.

This latest recall, issued on August 17, is Trader Joe’s fifth recall in only four weeks. It follows warnings about rocks in Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, insects in Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, rocks in Fully Cooked Falafel and undeclared milk in Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales.

That sounds like a lot of recalls. However, Trader Joe’s recently issued a statement offering reassurance that it takes steps “to make certain our products meet our stringent food safety expectations” and doesn’t “take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality.”

“We have a close relationship with our vendors. We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues. We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality,” the chain says. “With more than five decades of experience working directly with the producers of our products, we stand by our proactive practices and continually improve our food safety processes.”

