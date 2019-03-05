5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year

Ok, ok. I admit it. I have a wooden spoon that's as old as heck in my utensil drawer. I can’t bring myself to throw it away because it’s the one I used in culinary school. But, nostalgia aside, I make replacing kitchen tools that are worn (or potentially harboring germs and bacteria) a priority. Every year when I do a major clean of my home, I spend some time looking through the contents of my kitchen. These are the five things that I replace every year — and my reasons for giving them the boot.