Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Individual Corn Spoon Breads
Trending Recipes
Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
Classic 100 Chicken Parmesan
Lemon Pasta with Roasted Shrimp
Ree Drummond's Chocolate Mint Brownie Bites
Mint Brownie Bites
Beef Noodle Skillet
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This Fruit Loop Is Huge
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Currently Obsessed With...
This Key Tag Entitles You to a Free Wendy’s Frosty Every Day in 2023
Snickers Packs Protein Into Its Iconic Bars
Shop
What's New
The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying
7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate
5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year
Woman in cafe shopping online with laptop
The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now
The Best Healthy Meal Kits, According to a Nutritionist
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
discovery+

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year

Keep your kitchen in tiptop shape with a few new essentials.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
December 27, 2022
By: Kristie Collado

Related To:

Shopping

Ok, ok. I admit it. I have a wooden spoon that's as old as heck in my utensil drawer. I can’t bring myself to throw it away because it’s the one I used in culinary school. But, nostalgia aside, I make replacing kitchen tools that are worn (or potentially harboring germs and bacteria) a priority. Every year when I do a major clean of my home, I spend some time looking through the contents of my kitchen. These are the five things that I replace every year — and my reasons for giving them the boot.

Dish Towels

$29.99
Amazon

It can be hard to part with your favorite kitchen towels, especially if they add character to your kitchen or perfectly match your décor. But, after a while, they start to lose their soft texture and absorbency. All Clad's simple, stylish, color block towel will make you forget all about the ones you tossed. They're the top-performing dish towels in our test and will make you forget all about those ones that don't dry well.

Buy It

Rubber Spatulas

$12.95
Amazon

Two-piece spatulas can trap germs in the space between the silicone head and wooden handle (especially if you don’t take them apart to clean them) so I try to look for spatulas with a one-piece design. GIR makes comfy, non-slip spatulas are safe for high-heat cooking and just the right size for everyday tasks like scrambling eggs and making sauces.

Buy It

Wooden Spoons

$21.33
Amazon

Wood has a tendency to crack over time, especially if it’s exposed to temperature changes or left to soak in water. (Sounds a lot like what happens with you’re cooking and washing dishes, doesn’t it?) Plus, wood absorbs odors easily. That’s why (culinary school spoon aside) I like to swap my wooden utensils every spring. You can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly, five-piece set — the bright, colorful handles will make everything in your kitchen feel fresh and new.

Buy It

Pastry and Basting Brushes

$24.09
Amazon

Regardless of how well you clean your natural-bristle brushes (gently, right away and paying special attention to the area where the bristles attach to the handle, right?) they have a tendency to get oily over time. Since I use mine often (for everything from egg-washing pastries to basting roasts) I’m ready for an upgrade once a year. I love this set for its durability and range of sizes.

Buy It

Cutting Mats

$16.99
Amazon

In order to prolong the life of my oh-so-lovely wooden cutting board, I let flexible cutting mats do some of the heavy lifting in the kitchen. They're so cheap that you can easily swap them out whenever they start showing lots of deep cuts and scratches (that’s where bacteria like to hang out). This three-piece set gets bonus points for being color coded (which prevents cross-contamination): red for meat, blue for seafood and green for fruits and veggies.

Buy It

Related Content

10 Spots to Disinfect ASAP

How to Clean with Vinegar

Organize Your Kitchen

Next Up

The Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Design Is a Fan-Favorite

Plus, this Instant Pot Lux is currently on sale!

The Best New Kitchen Tools We Tested in 2021

From genius cookware to easy-to-use appliances, these are the top-performing new kitchen appliances and cookware from this year.

All About the Blackstone Griddle That Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed With

It can make Philly cheesesteaks, a breakfast feast and much, much more.

These Hot Chocolate Accessories Will Transform Any Snow Day Into a Magical One

They’re perfect for your hot cocoa board.

All the White Claw Hard Seltzer Flavors Ranked

Where does your favorite fall on our list?

7 Things Food Network Editors Were Obsessed With in February

These are the products we couldn’t get enough of.

These Flat, Round Hot Dogs Solve a Long-Standing Barbecue Dilemma

Say goodbye to being left with an awkward amount of hot dog and hamburger buns.

10 Underrated Canned Foods You Should Be Using More

Is your pantry missing these?

The Dash Mini Pie Maker Might Be Exactly What You Need for Small-Scale Holiday Feasts

Or any time a pie craving strikes.

The Best Wedding Gifts Food Network Staffers Have Received

Sometimes the best gifts aren't on the registry.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Dec 21, 2022

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Dec 21, 2022

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Dec 20, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Healthy Meal Kits, According to a Nutritionist Dec 21, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

8 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers, According to an Expert Dec 19, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

This Croatian Instant Cereal Always Makes Me Feel Like a Kid Again Dec 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

12 Expert-Recommended Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dec 19, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

10 Best Meal Kit Delivery Services, According to Food Network Editors Dec 21, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Best Prosecco Brands, According to a Sommelier Dec 21, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

3 Best Dry Measuring Cup Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Liquid Measuring Cups, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Beer Club Boxes That Deliver Right to Your Door Dec 15, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts Dec 14, 2022

By: Heath Goldman

3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Amazon Kicked Off Very Merry Deals for Last-Minute Shopping Dec 12, 2022

By: Allison Russo

22 Holiday Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Dec 15, 2022

15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon Dec 16, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack Dec 21, 2022

By: Dakota Kim

10 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 12, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style Dec 21, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

22 Clever Gifts for All the Beer Lovers on Your List Dec 16, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 14 Best KitchenAid Attachments, Explained Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Dec 21, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

10 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 6, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 5 Best Hot Sauce Subscriptions to Spice Up Your Life Dec 6, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New Healthy Groceries of 2022, According to a Nutritionist Dec 8, 2022

By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

9 Ways to Zhuzh Up Hot Chocolate Dec 21, 2022

By: Meagan Adler

23 Delicious Gifts to Celebrate Hanukkah Dec 5, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Related Pages