Recipes
Trending Recipes
Katie Lee makes Star Spangled Layer Dip, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Star Spangle Layered Dip
Grilled Cajun Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Silken Tofu Banchan
Silken Tofu Banchan
Strawberry Margarita Bites
Sunny Anderson makes her Spicy Sizzling Summer Burgers, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen Season 21.
Sunny's Sizzling Summer Burger
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper
Currently Obsessed With...
This Month, You Won’t Have To Pick through Lucky Charms Just for the Marshmallows
How to Make Exactly One Cupcake from a Box of Cake Mix
Shop
What's New
These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling
4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Jenny Mollen’s Movie-Night Truffles Are Better Than Peanut Butter Cups

The Dinner and a Movie co-host shares her favorite movie snack, her opinions on flavored popcorn and what it’s like to host a TV show with your spouse.

May 21, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Related To:

Recipes for Parties

Photo by: Photo Courtesy of TBS

Photo Courtesy of TBS

Editor’s Note: TBS and Food Network are sister brands under parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

For 16 years, the TBS series Dinner and a Movie added fun, games and food to everyone’s favorite blockbusters. The hosts and their guests made movie nights at home extra entertaining — and the recipes made them even more delicious.

Starting June 1 only on TBS, Dinner and a Movie is coming back with hilarious new hosts Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen. Not only are they big movie fans, but they’ve been married for 15 years. They’ll invite you into their cozy dinner parties with special guests, including a few Food Network stars, to enjoy perfectly paired movies and bites.

We reached out to Jenny for a sneak peek of the new season, plus her stances on movie night snacks. Here’s everything you need to know.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What’s your go-to movie theater snack?

When I was a kid, we used to pop our own microwavable popcorn at home and sneak it into the theater with us to save money. Orville Redenbacher actually lived nearby, and Orville sightings were frequent. In my mind, he’s still the biggest celeb I’ve ever seen IRL.

Do you like any savory seasonings or sweet toppings on your popcorn, or are you a butter and salt person?

I think the first time I tried kettle corn, I was at a theater in Heidelberg, Germany. While it felt sacrilegious for a movie theater to offer anything but fake butter and salt on their corn, I remember scarfing down two large bags. Nowadays, I’m more into the Bjorn Corn Truffle flavor.

Do you have a favorite movie genre?

I can’t watch scary movies. I’ve never been able to. If I even hear the premise for a scary movie, I fixate on it and lose sleep for days.

My favorite movies are usually some sort of subverted hero’s journey that makes you cry but also want to scream and pump your fist in the air. It also has to be self-aware and funny.

What are your favorite dinner-and-a-movie foods?

I have these Peanut Butter Strawberry Truffles that taste better than Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. If it’s dinner time, I will typically opt for a giant salad as big as my face.

Photo by: Photo Courtesy of Jenny Mollen

Photo Courtesy of Jenny Mollen

In your book Dictator Lunches, you share your foolproof method for packing winning lunches for your kids, so what would you put together for a “Dictator” Dinner and a Movie?

My kids demand “night snacks” every night, regardless of how much they consume for dinner. A typical “night snack” includes, string cheese, apples, blueberries, raw cashews, Bjorn Corn and the occasional MadeGood granola bar.

What can the audience look forward to in this season of Dinner and a Movie? What are you most excited about?

Audiences can look forward to seeing a real-life married couple try to work together. Jason and I have a hard time faking things, so you are going to get a real dose of our dynamic — for better or for worse!

I’m most excited about the format for this show. It is unlike anything I’ve ever worked on. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but more than that, it brings you in in a way that I’ve never seen done before. You are going to feel less like a passive viewer and more like a participant … or perhaps even a couples’ therapist.

Related Content:

3 Best Popcorn Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

30 Theater Snacks That Are Easy to Make at Home

The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy

Next Up

Is Peanut Butter Good for You?

Find out whether or not you should... go nuts.

50 Tailgating Snacks

Score some points with these crowd-pleasing bites.

All-New Ways to Get Your Peanut Butter Fix

Use your favorite sandwich spread in a whole new way!

Weekly Bits: Nutty For Peanut Butter

Peanut butter, it seems, is personal. After we tried a few brands in our taste test, we were flooded with suggestions of jars to try. One of our readers even had a great way to use peanut butter in a favorite dip. On the holiday front, if you're still stuck on gifts to get your foodie friend, look no further than this week's list of reader comments.

6 Snacks That Deserve a Starring Role at Your Oscar Party

What would it be like for these foods to win a coveted spot at an Oscar-watching fest? Honestly, they're just thrilled to be nominated. The envelopes, please!

On TV

Ready Jet Cook

8:30am | 7:30c

Ready Jet Cook

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Supermarket Stakeout

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 20, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 21, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 20, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online May 20, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 17, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food May 13, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian May 8, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 7, 2024

By: Michelle N. Warner

3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 6, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Best Fire Pits Under $500 May 2, 2024

By: Maria Conti

35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 14, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers May 10, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and Julia Morlino

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 30, 2024

By: Casey Clark

Our Honest Review of ThermoWorks' ThermoPop 2 Thermometer Apr 26, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 30, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

54 Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen May 10, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

15 Top-Rated Cookware Pieces on Amazon to Buy Now Apr 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best New Cookbooks to Gift This Mother’s Day Apr 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Pasta Pots of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 25, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates May 14, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set Apr 19, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Related Pages