Jenny Mollen’s Movie-Night Truffles Are Better Than Peanut Butter Cups

Audiences can look forward to seeing a real-life married couple try to work together. Jason and I have a hard time faking things, so you are going to get a real dose of our dynamic — for better or for worse!



I’m most excited about the format for this show. It is unlike anything I’ve ever worked on. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but more than that, it brings you in in a way that I’ve never seen done before. You are going to feel less like a passive viewer and more like a participant … or perhaps even a couples’ therapist.