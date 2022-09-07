Is Skim Milk Healthy?

As mentioned above, milk (including skim milk) is recommended in all three dietary patterns. Healthy dietary patterns, which include skim milk, are associated with a lower risk for cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. In addition, sipping on milk has been linked to an 8% lower risk of high blood pressure and stroke. It was the initial DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) study published in 1997 in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed that eating a dietary pattern with fruits, vegetables and low fat dairy products (including skim milk) that had a greater effect of lowering both systolic and diastolic blood pressure (the top and bottom numbers of your blood pressure, respectively) compared to eating a dietary pattern with more fruits and veggies alone.