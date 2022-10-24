The Best Milk Substitutes

First off, when seeking the healthiest non-dairy milk, we recommend looking for products labeled “unsweetened." Except for coconut milk, non-dairy milks contain less fat than dairy milk across the board. This difference in most striking when we look closely at saturated fats, which is why milk alternatives come highly recommended for those watching their cholesterol. While lower fat content may sound appealing, fat plays an important role in child development, hence why the USDA continues to recommend whole milk consumption up until the age of two. Additionally, if protein is your priority, then reach for soy or pea protein milk. They are the only substitutes that match the protein content of dairy milk, which is 9 grams per cup. Other plant-based milks, like almond and coconut, contain very little protein per serving. Milks made from oats, hazelnuts and hemp fall somewhere in between on the protein scale.