Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Roasted Tomato Soup with Broiled Cheese Toast
Trending Recipes
Ree Dummond Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Classic 100, Pot Roast
The Best Pot Roast
Broccoli Gratin
Extra Creamy Pasta Cacio e Uova
Extra-Creamy Cacio e Uova with Grated Egg
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal
Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More
Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit
Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

We’re Getting a New Purple M&M – But Not in Our Candy Bags

The character is intended to embody ‘acceptance and inclusivity.’

September 28, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Candy Recipes and Ideas

Photo by: Photo courtesy of M&M'S

Photo courtesy of M&M'S

Hey, everybody. Meet Purple! (Purple, Everybody. Everybody, Purple.)

Mars is introducing a new character to its lineup of M&M’s “spokescandy” for the first time in a decade. And Purple — the third female M&M’s character (joining Green and Brown) and first female peanut-shaped M&M’s character — is clearly designed to melt in our hearts, not in our hands.

No need to sugarcoat it: Purple, while a permanent addition to the M&M’s cast of characters, will not be added as a standard color to the bags of M&M’s at this time. However, purple M&M’s (officially known as “lentils” — fun fact!) will be appearing in limited-run packs of M&M’s in the future, a brand spokesperson confirms to Food Network.

According to the brand, the new character represents “acceptance and inclusivity” and is defined by “her earnest self-expression,” “keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence,” and “charm and quirky nature.”

“There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, says in a news release. “Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M’S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M’S can.

The addition to the M&M’s character lineup — which also features Red, Yellow, Brown, Blue, Orange and Green — follows a January refresh to give the colorful candy icons “updated looks” (including the controversial swapping Green M&M’s signature go-go boots for basic sneakers and a sturdier, more no-nonsense look for Brown’s high-heeled pumps) and “more nuanced personalities.”

To celebrate Purple’s arrival, M&M’s has released a music video, in which the character stars, called “I’m Just Gonna Be Me.” The video also includes appearances by saxophonist Grace Kelly, dancer/choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

An accompanying single will be released on major music streaming platforms; Every time someone streams it, one dollar (up to $500,000 total) will be donated to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that strives to harness “the power of the arts to create a better world.”

Also — a bit of M&M’s hue history: Purple M&M’s actually existed as a standard color in M&M’s packages from 1941 until 1949, when tan replaced it. What goes around, comes around, though, and tan itself was replaced by blue in 1995. Due to popular demand, Purple M&M’s candies (er, lentils) were reintroduced in 2002, but only for a limited time. Nowadays you can get purple M&M’s in bulk at MMS.com, M&M’S Stores worldwide and select retailers and in specialty packs (including pastel purple at Easter), but they are not in standard packages of M&M’s.

“Our Mars spokescandies’ job is to entertain and connect with our audience, and that means reflecting the world we live in,” a spokesperson tells Food Network. “The new character is authentic [and] real, and her relatable personality traits embody M&M’S purpose to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

And you thought they were just candy …

Related Content:

Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

All of the 2022 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit

Next Up

America's 50 Best Candy Stores

Walmart's Candy Bouquets Are the Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift

Now you don’t have to choose between flowers and chocolate.

You Can Eat Candy for Breakfast with Sugarfina’s Latest Collection

Excuse us while we come down from our sugar high.

Bean Count: The Great Jelly Bean Debate

Black is the only flavor jelly bean sold by the whole bag. Do you leave the black jelly beans behind?

All-Pink Starburst Packs Are Back — This Time with a Clothing Line

Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst.

Coca-Cola Launches New ‘Starlight’ Flavor, And It Tastes Like Space Candy

The new flavor is inspired by space. (Whatever that means.)

Cheez-Its Are Getting a Puffy Makeover

These airy squares are basically a cross between your classic Cheez-It cracker and a cheese puff.

We’re in Love with These Sweethearts Candy-Covered Crocs

The plush, fur clogs are exactly what you need for an extra comfy Valentine’s Day at home.

We Tried TikTok’s “Healthy Coke” – And We’re Not Impressed

It doesn’t even taste like Coke?

10 Easy Homemade Candies That Make Great Last-Minute Gifts

When you've had your fill of cookies, move on to candy.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c

What's New

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 27, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 22, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole