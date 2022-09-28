We’re Getting a New Purple M&M – But Not in Our Candy Bags
The character is intended to embody ‘acceptance and inclusivity.’
Hey, everybody. Meet Purple! (Purple, Everybody. Everybody, Purple.)
Mars is introducing a new character to its lineup of M&M’s “spokescandy” for the first time in a decade. And Purple — the third female M&M’s character (joining Green and Brown) and first female peanut-shaped M&M’s character — is clearly designed to melt in our hearts, not in our hands.
No need to sugarcoat it: Purple, while a permanent addition to the M&M’s cast of characters, will not be added as a standard color to the bags of M&M’s at this time. However, purple M&M’s (officially known as “lentils” — fun fact!) will be appearing in limited-run packs of M&M’s in the future, a brand spokesperson confirms to Food Network.
According to the brand, the new character represents “acceptance and inclusivity” and is defined by “her earnest self-expression,” “keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence,” and “charm and quirky nature.”
“There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, says in a news release. “Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M’S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M’S can.”
The addition to the M&M’s character lineup — which also features Red, Yellow, Brown, Blue, Orange and Green — follows a January refresh to give the colorful candy icons “updated looks” (including the controversial swapping Green M&M’s signature go-go boots for basic sneakers and a sturdier, more no-nonsense look for Brown’s high-heeled pumps) and “more nuanced personalities.”
To celebrate Purple’s arrival, M&M’s has released a music video, in which the character stars, called “I’m Just Gonna Be Me.” The video also includes appearances by saxophonist Grace Kelly, dancer/choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.
An accompanying single will be released on major music streaming platforms; Every time someone streams it, one dollar (up to $500,000 total) will be donated to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that strives to harness “the power of the arts to create a better world.”
Also — a bit of M&M’s hue history: Purple M&M’s actually existed as a standard color in M&M’s packages from 1941 until 1949, when tan replaced it. What goes around, comes around, though, and tan itself was replaced by blue in 1995. Due to popular demand, Purple M&M’s candies (er, lentils) were reintroduced in 2002, but only for a limited time. Nowadays you can get purple M&M’s in bulk at MMS.com, M&M’S Stores worldwide and select retailers and in specialty packs (including pastel purple at Easter), but they are not in standard packages of M&M’s.
“Our Mars spokescandies’ job is to entertain and connect with our audience, and that means reflecting the world we live in,” a spokesperson tells Food Network. “The new character is authentic [and] real, and her relatable personality traits embody M&M’S purpose to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”
And you thought they were just candy …
Related Content: