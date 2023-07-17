Krispy Kreme’s Latest Doughnut Looks Just Like a Giant Red M&M
And of course, it’s filled with mini M&M’S.
Cue the nostalgia. Krispy Kreme has partnered with M&M’S for the first time in the U.S. to launch four new limited-edition doughnuts.
Starting on July 17, doughnut lovers and candy aficionados can get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s newest collection with M&M’S. For a limited time, you’ll find the following four doughnuts available at select Krispy Kreme shops across the country:
Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’S: A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’S, packed with M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece. We can’t get over this big doughnut version of the classic candy.
Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: An Original Glazed doughnut hand dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.
Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: A doughnut filled to the brim with decadent Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M’S Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.
Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: A Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.
This long-awaited collaboration has received a warm welcome by fans and executives who can’t wait to take a bite into these colorful creations.
“America’s most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you’re going to love ’M,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release.
The Krispy Kreme and M&M’S collaboration is available both in shop and for delivery or pick up through Krispy Kreme’s mobile app.
Plus, from July 17 to July 20, shoppers can save on fees with a $0 delivery fee for any M&M’S collection order placed online or through the app (yay!)
Be sure to head out to a local Krispy Kreme to sink your teeth into one of these chocolate-y doughnut delights before it’s too late.
