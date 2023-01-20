A Taylor Swift-Themed ‘Breakup Bar’ Is Popping Up for Valentine’s Day

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” Bucketlisters promises. While there, you can, “get bejeweled for photo opportunities and ready to engage in some champagne problems,” “get a glimpse into your future with our tarot card readers on-site,” and “spin the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails for your drink of choice.”