Chef Kathy Fang Innovates Chinese Cuisine While Honoring Longtime Family Traditions in New Docuseries Chef Dynasty: House of Fang

Born and raised in San Francisco, Kathy Fang grew up in the kitchen of her family’s popular restaurant, House of Nanking, before opening Fang Restaurant with her father in 2009 as co-owner and chef. Today, Kathy balances her responsibilities at Fang with pursuing her dream of teaching others to create easy, healthy and delicious dishes with unique ingredients and flavors while making regular appearances on cooking and food competition shows. On Food Network, she is a two-time Chopped champion and has also appeared on Alex vs. America, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy’s Grocery Games. She is also author of “Easy Asian Cookbook.”