Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Breast Stuffed with Pear Hash
Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Breast Stuffed with Pear Hash
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Sunny's Tuna Noodle Casserole
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
Turkey Lasagna
Turkey Lasagna
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To
Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts
20 Gifts for Bakers at Every Level
Yellow mug in the hands of a young woman. Girl holding a Cup of coffee in a cafe. Coffee break, Breakfast. The concept of power. Close up.
These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now
10 Thoughtful Friendsgiving Hostess Gifts
35 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Chef Kathy Fang Innovates Chinese Cuisine While Honoring Longtime Family Traditions in New Docuseries Chef Dynasty: House of Fang

The new series premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9|8c.

Kathy Fang poses with her staff, Katie, Chirsty, Long, Josh, and Lillian after the dinner rush, as seen on Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, season 1.

Kathy Fang poses with her staff, Katie, Chirsty, Long, Josh, and Lillian after the dinner rush, as seen on Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, season 1.

Chef and restaurateur Kathy Fang serves up mouthwatering Chinese fusion dishes that challenge conventional culinary ideas at Fang, the hot restaurant she co-owns in San Francisco with her father Chef Peter Fang. This father/daughter duo is a dominant force in San Francisco’s food world and now Kathy is ready to expand their business while honoring their roots in the six-episode docuseries Chef Dynasty: House of Fang.

Kathy grew up immersed in food culture at her father’s iconic Chinatown restaurant House of Nanking. As an adult, Kathy’s concept for modernizing menus, risk taking and embracing young influencers doesn’t always go over well with the more traditional Peter, who has been called “the godfather of Chinese cuisine,” and she is constantly trying to convince him that they must innovate in order to expand and achieve what she coins “Chinese cuisine world domination.” Chef Dynasty: House of Fang premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9|8c on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

“The Fang family are royalty in the Bay Area – Kathy is an incredible chef, entrepreneur, wife and mom who is dedicated to pushing culinary limits while staying true to her hard-to-please father Peter’s vision,” said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Their push pull dynamic is sure to resonate with our viewers, who will be charmed and inspired by this family’s business and home life.”

Born and raised in San Francisco, Kathy Fang grew up in the kitchen of her family’s popular restaurant, House of Nanking, before opening Fang Restaurant with her father in 2009 as co-owner and chef. Today, Kathy balances her responsibilities at Fang with pursuing her dream of teaching others to create easy, healthy and delicious dishes with unique ingredients and flavors while making regular appearances on cooking and food competition shows. On Food Network, she is a two-time Chopped champion and has also appeared on Alex vs. America, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy’s Grocery Games. She is also author of “Easy Asian Cookbook.”

