Only the Most-Elite Chefs Will Enter Bobby Flay’s Secret Kitchen for a Triple Threat Throwdown Against Culinary Titans

With everything on the line and the highest stakes in play, these throwdowns will be under the firm direction of Bobby Flay. His underground kitchen is hidden behind a secret door and accessible by password only. It’s in this speakeasy-style lounge that the best of the best will gather to cook, compete and ultimately claim the prize of a lifetime. Besting one competitor is tough, and taking down two is even more demanding. But three? Well, a triple-threat throwdown is the most-difficult challenge out there, and only the most skilled will succeed.