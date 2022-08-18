Only the Most-Elite Chefs Will Enter Bobby Flay’s Secret Kitchen for a Triple Threat Throwdown Against Culinary Titans
Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c, Bobby’s Triple Threat features fearless competitors facing off against acclaimed chef-titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry.
Everyone wants to be part of this, but only a select few are allowed in.
That’s the name of the game on Bobby’s Triple Threat, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c, where only the most-skilled chefs in the game will get the opportunity — and the password — to enter Bobby Flay’s secret kitchen for a chance to prove their chops against three of the biggest names in the culinary world handpicked by Bobby himself.
Titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry have competed in and won countless tournaments, proving their culinary excellence and securing their names and reputations among the very best in the biz. This time, though, they won’t be competing to earn glory but to keep it. Over the course of three head-to-head rounds, elite chef-contestants will battle the titans and have their food judged in blind taste tests. If a competitor manages to out-perform the group of titans, he or she will earn a whopping $25,000 cash … and bragging rights for life.
With everything on the line and the highest stakes in play, these throwdowns will be under the firm direction of Bobby Flay. His underground kitchen is hidden behind a secret door and accessible by password only. It’s in this speakeasy-style lounge that the best of the best will gather to cook, compete and ultimately claim the prize of a lifetime. Besting one competitor is tough, and taking down two is even more demanding. But three? Well, a triple-threat throwdown is the most-difficult challenge out there, and only the most skilled will succeed.
Mark your calendar for Bobby’s Triple Threat, premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c and streaming on discovery+ the same day.