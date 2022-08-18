Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food stylist: Jamie Kimm Prop Stylist: Marina Malchin
Grilled Pierogies + Kielbasa
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
Herb-Stuffed Zucchini
Food Network Kitchen’s Tiny Banana Splits from Teeny, Tiny Desserts for KIDS CAN BAKE/KIDS CAN MAKE/EASTER, as seen on Food Network.
Tiny Banana Splits
Food Network Kitchen’s Shrimp and Corn in a Butter Bath.
Shrimp + Corn in a Butter Bath
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?
You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room
What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?
Currently Obsessed With...
This New Seasoning Blend Can Make Anything Taste Like a Snickers Bar
Confetti Mochi Cookies
5 Mochi Recipes That'll Make You Fall in Love with Chewy Desserts
Shop
What's New
Editors’ Picks: Pantry Staples That Are Worth Upgrading
12 Best Powdered Drinks to Buy on Amazon
Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle
15 Grandparent’s Day Gifts That Will Bring Joy to Any Celebration
The Best Kitchen Tools Our Editors Bought for Less Than $50
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

Only the Most-Elite Chefs Will Enter Bobby Flay’s Secret Kitchen for a Triple Threat Throwdown Against Culinary Titans

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c, Bobby’s Triple Threat features fearless competitors facing off against acclaimed chef-titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry.

August 18, 2022
By: Maria Russo
Host Bobby Flay, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 1

Host Bobby Flay, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 1

Photo by: Dawn Hoffmann

Dawn Hoffmann

Everyone wants to be part of this, but only a select few are allowed in.

That’s the name of the game on Bobby’s Triple Threat, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c, where only the most-skilled chefs in the game will get the opportunity — and the password — to enter Bobby Flay’s secret kitchen for a chance to prove their chops against three of the biggest names in the culinary world handpicked by Bobby himself.

Titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry have competed in and won countless tournaments, proving their culinary excellence and securing their names and reputations among the very best in the biz. This time, though, they won’t be competing to earn glory but to keep it. Over the course of three head-to-head rounds, elite chef-contestants will battle the titans and have their food judged in blind taste tests. If a competitor manages to out-perform the group of titans, he or she will earn a whopping $25,000 cash … and bragging rights for life.

With everything on the line and the highest stakes in play, these throwdowns will be under the firm direction of Bobby Flay. His underground kitchen is hidden behind a secret door and accessible by password only. It’s in this speakeasy-style lounge that the best of the best will gather to cook, compete and ultimately claim the prize of a lifetime. Besting one competitor is tough, and taking down two is even more demanding. But three? Well, a triple-threat throwdown is the most-difficult challenge out there, and only the most skilled will succeed.

Titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 1

Titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 1

Photo by: Dawn Hoffmann

Dawn Hoffmann

Mark your calendar for Bobby’s Triple Threat, premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9|8c and streaming on discovery+ the same day.

Next Up

Bobby Flay and His Daughter, Sophie, Hit the California Coast in Search of Sun, Surf, Seafood and the Best of L.A.

Catch the series premiere of Bobby and Sophie on the Coast on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9|8c.