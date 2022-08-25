Unsuspecting Home Cooks Go Head-to-Head Against World-Class Chefs in New Series Outchef'd

After the first round of cooking featuring a star ingredient, the fun continues as Eddie hits the streets to find a panel of six regular folks to blindly taste the dishes. To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize. But getting that vote won't be easy as home cooks will face off against all-stars like Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian. Outchef’d premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10|9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.