Unsuspecting Home Cooks Go Head-to-Head Against World-Class Chefs in New Series Outchef'd
Outchef’d premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10|9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.
In the new series Outchef’d hosted by Eddie Jackson, confident home cooks who think they are arriving for an audition will get the surprise of their lives when they find out they're actually about to begin a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef. These home cooks excel in their own kitchens, but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro under the lights and cameras of a culinary battle?
After the first round of cooking featuring a star ingredient, the fun continues as Eddie hits the streets to find a panel of six regular folks to blindly taste the dishes. To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize. But getting that vote won't be easy as home cooks will face off against all-stars like Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian. Outchef’d premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10|9c and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.
"This series is the ultimate in wish-fulfillment for the Food Network fan who suddenly becomes the star of the show,” said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Some viewers watch cooking competitions and think - I can do that! In Outchef’d, we truly put that to the test and give these talented cooks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against a superstar chef."
Viewers can head to our social pages to relive unforgettable moments from the competition and hear from the chefs about their best culinary tips for home cooks. Fans can join weekly Twitter parties @FoodNetwork and follow the conversation using #Outchefd.
Outchef'd premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 starting at 10|9c.