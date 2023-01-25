Lessons in Family Tradition from 3 Black-Owned Food Businesses

Business at our home was a family affair. At an early age, my siblings and I worked in our restaurants, learned the ropes by "cupping" coleslaw, worked as the fry cook or cashier, and eventually honed our skills in the barbecue pit. During the summers, my father would often hire neighborhood teens looking to make a little "dough," as he called it, to help in the manufacturing plant he opened to produce his in-demand Mumbo Sauce. We'd each be stationed along the assembly line grabbing warm bottles of sauce from the conveyor and packing them into boxes. One of my fondest memories was riding in the cab of our delivery truck with my dad and delivering a product to the local grocery stores. When we were done, he'd pull into one of our favorite snack shops to grab a bite to eat — my favorite part on the delivery route.