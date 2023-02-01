Recipes
Häagen-Dazs Innovates with New Butter Cookie Ice Cream Cone

Everything is better with butter.

February 01, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Photo courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Butter and ice cream are among the most luxurious indulgences, but it is not often we get to enjoy these rich tastes at the same time. However, a new flavor innovation has finally paired this sweet and creamy twosome, and dessert has just gotten a serious upgrade.

The new Haagen-Dazs Butter Cookie Cone has brought together ice cream and butter cookies and we can’t wait to try it. It has a crisp and dense butter cookie as the foundation of the cone, which is then lined with a rich chocolate coating. It is then paired with ice cream in classic flavors, ranging from vanilla, strawberry, chocolate to coffee. The cone is then topped with cookie pieces, sauce and chocolate curls.

While it’s safe to say this is going to be quite the indulgence, it’s also the first frozen dessert cone made out of a butter cookie. It’s everything we would put in a batch of these classic cookies, from butter to sugar and flour, but made even better by being coated with chocolate and filled with ice cream.

If all that didn’t sound decadent enough, the sauces paired with the cone include raspberry, chocolate fudge, espresso or caramel.

“Haagen-Dazs is anything but ordinary and we wanted to bring an extraordinary innovation to our consumers this year that delivered on handheld ice cream trends across the dessert industry,” says Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, in a press release. “Frozen snacks have experienced explosive growth over the years and as category leaders, we recognized an opportunity for the Butter Cookie Cone to deliver on next level indulgence consumers desire and only Haagen-Dazs can deliver.”

The four butter cone flavors include:

Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone: This one is comprised of Madagascar vanilla ice cream covered with caramel sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces.

Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone: For fans of strawberry ice cream, this option is topped with white chocolate curls, raspberry sauce and cookie pieces for a bright finish.

Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone: Everyone loves chocolate, and this has a lot of it – from milk chocolate ice cream to chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces.

Coffee Butter Cookie Cone: Get the buzz you need in a cone with coffee ice cream. The treat is covered with espresso fudge sauce, roasted almonds and cookie pieces.

The Butter Cookie Cone will be available in select retailers soon, with national rollout planned by April 2023 and will cost $8.99 per four-count box, depending on location.

Celebrate Your Singlehood with These Breakup Cakes, Cookies and Treats

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Oreo Releases What It’s Dubbing the ‘Most Oreo Oreo’

