discovery+

This Designer Handbag Is Made of Cheesecake

Philadelphia cream cheese is dropping a DIY Philly Handbag kit and it’s the perfect gift for the food-obsessed fashionista in your life.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 02, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Cheesecake

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Hungry for the “It” bag of the season? Fashion watchers, do not be fooled by this designer purse’s quilted-leather look: The toothsome handbag is made of cheesecake. In fact, it can be made by you.

On Wednesday, November 2, Philadelphia cream cheese is dropping its first-ever Philly Handbag, a designer dupe made of cheesecake — complete with “quilted leather” fondant, silver-encrusted chain, a Philly PP clasp and a creamy interior.

You can DIY the cheesecake purse with the help of the Philly Handbag cheesecake kit, available for $19.10 exclusively on Amazon. The kit — available for a limited time only, while supplies last — comes with step-by-step instructions and all the materials you need to make your tasteful and tasty, dairy-licious handbag.

The Philly Handbag Cheesecake Kit

$19.10
Amazon
Buy It

Inspired by dupe culture and cakes that resemble other things, “the handbag is meant to open peoples’ eyes to the wonders of cheesecake, bringing creativity and inspiration to the 46 million slices of Philly cheesecake enjoyed each holiday season,” the brand says in a press release.

The launch of the Philly Handbag coincides with Philadelphia cream cheese’s “Cheesecake Is Everything” campaign, which aims to entice fans of the iconic dessert to “to reach for the beloved brick once again,” following supply issues resulting in empty store shelves last year, according to the brand.

Last year, the brand offered consumers $20 not to make cheesecake, due to the national cream cheese shortage; 30,000 people took them up on it. This year, cream cheese is apparently back in a big way.

“As a brand that has set the cream cheese standard for 150 years, we saw how much fans missed our beloved holiday dessert in the midst of last year’s cream cheese shortage,” Keenan White, senior brand manager of Philadelphia cream cheese at the Kraft Heinz Company, says. “This season, we wanted to show up in a big way to share that cheesecake is back and it’s everything, while also igniting the endless possibilities that cheesecake presents. We’re encouraging everyone to bake their own creations and remember the rich experience and smooth creamy taste Philly provides, from the moment you open the first brick all the way to the last bite.”

In addition to the purse, several other popular gifts made of cheesecake appear to be headed our way: These include a cheesecake camera (The Phillens Pro), a cheesecake perfume bottle (The Parfum de Philly) and a cheesecake record player (The Phillysonic 1872 4-in-1).

Yeah, it’s all a bit cheesy, but we guess that’s the point!

