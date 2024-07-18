The Michelin Guide Is Eating Its Way Through Texas for the First Time Ever

The Michelin Guide said that, even now, its inspectors are secretly dining at Texas restaurants — anonymously reserving tables and paying for their meals to avoid being recognized and getting special treatment. They will visit each restaurant on several occasions over the course of a year and evaluate it based on five factors: “1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavors; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and 5) consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.”