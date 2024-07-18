Recipes
Trending Recipes
Cucumber, Melon and Farro Salad with Feta
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches, Mint and Arugula
Whole Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
Whole Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
FN Flat Recipe: Strawberry-Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake
Strawberry-Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake
Sauteed Snow Pea Tips
Sautéed Snow Pea Tips
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
The Great Food Truck Race
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Some Costco Customers Aren’t Thrilled About a Change to Its Rotisserie Chicken
We Asked a Recipe Developer What She Thinks of TikTok’s Controversial ‘Scrambled Pancakes’
Taco Bell’s Latest $7 “Luxe” Box Is a Dang Good Deal
Currently Obsessed With...
A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s
Krispy Kreme Turns Some of Its Most Popular Flavors Bite-Size
Shop
What's New
The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale
The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
The Best Groceries to Stock Up On During Amazon Prime Day
5 Best Meat Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Blenders of 2024 for Smoothies, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Hit the Road $5K Giveaway

The Michelin Guide Is Eating Its Way Through Texas for the First Time Ever

The state’s first Michelin-starred restaurant will be revealed later this year.

July 18, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

2158006630

Photo by: John Anderson/Getty Images

John Anderson/Getty Images

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and this week there’s very big news for restaurant diners in the cities like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and beyond. The Michelin Guide is bringing its storied star system to the Lone Star State.

In conjunction with Travel Texas, which promotes tourism in the state, the prestigious culinary guide announced on July 16 that Texas would become the 11th North American location to have its eateries officially evaluated by its anonymous inspectors. Having introduced its first North American Guide in New York in 2005, Michelin now considers the restaurant scene in Washington D.C., Illinois (Chicago), California, Florida (Miami/Orlando/Tampa), Colorado and Georgia (Atlanta) as well as in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and in Mexico.

In its announcement, Michelin said its team looked forward to sampling and sharing its responses to the “award-winning barbecue, locally sourced seafood and steaks, and savory Tex-Mex” for which the state is famous and promised that it would reveal its first Texas selection later this year.

“The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition,” Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec says in a statement. “Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining and the famous Texas-style barbecue. Texas is a perfect fit for the Michelin Guide, based on the experiences of our anonymous Inspectors.”

Tim Fennell, the director of Travel Texas, said the launch of the Michelin Guide Texas would “illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that’s waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene.”

“The introduction of the Guide will be a tremendous asset for Texas, promoting our rich and diverse food culture and elevating the restaurant scene to an international stage,” Fennell added.

The Michelin Guide said that, even now, its inspectors are secretly dining at Texas restaurants — anonymously reserving tables and paying for their meals to avoid being recognized and getting special treatment. They will visit each restaurant on several occasions over the course of a year and evaluate it based on five factors: “1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavors; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and 5) consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.”

If a restaurant receives a one-star review, that means its cooking is high quality. Two stars mean it is worth going out of your way for, and three stars means the restaurant is worth a special trip on its own. Michelin Bib Gourmand designations, meanwhile, mean the food is top quality but affordable to those on a budget.

The same criteria has been used by Michelin to evaluate restaurants since the travel guide’s first publication, in France, at the outset of the 20th century. And yes, the guide Michelin is the same as the tire Michelin. Originally, the guide was intended “to encourage tire sales by giving practical advice to French motorists.”

As time has rolled on, of course, the Michelin Guide has gone way beyond those humble (yet useful) rubber-hits-the-road origins.

Its move into Texas was hailed by the Dallas Morning News as “one of the biggest things to happen to Texas restaurants in decades.”

Speaking to Austin news site KXAN, Visit Austin Director of Communications Wesley Lucas called it “just such a great opportunity.”

And restaurateur Felipe Riccio told the Houston Chronicle that the city’s new designation as a Michelin-rated destination would bring exposure and prestige that would benefit the city’s culinary scene. “Ideally,” he said, Michelin’s arrival “pushes everyone to be better.”

Related Content:

A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s

Is It Time We Started Bringing Our Own Containers to Restaurants?

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg

Next Up

The First-Ever Chain Restaurant Food Festival Is Coming to Los Angeles

"Chain" is hosting the one-of-a-kind gathering of major restaurant brands, including Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Chili’s, Panda Express and more, and will include event-exclusive menu items.

Man Snaps Record for Eating at Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants in a Day

Eric Finkelstein fine-dined his way through 18 celebrated eateries, and the logistics are pretty impressive.

Panda Express Launches Its First Ever Dessert

The menu item is a brilliant mashup of two icons.

Costco Is Raising Its Membership Fee for the First Time in Seven Years

Here’s what members can expect.

Starbucks Drops Its Version of Bubble Tea for the First Time in the U.S.

While boba is typically known for its chewy, tapioca pearls, the chain’s version includes popping, juice-filled ones.

A TikToker Tasted Indian Food for the First Time – And the Viral Video Is the Most Wholesome Thing You’ll Watch All Day

“India has done me well.”

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.

Cadbury Crowns Its First-Ever Frog

Congratulations to this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Contest winner, Betty.

11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day

These discounts and freebies will help with the last-minute crunch or submission celebration on Monday, April 15, 2024.

When Are PSLs Coming Back to Starbucks This Year?

Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers want their favorite fall drink back ASAP.

On TV

Chopped

8am | 7c

Chopped

9am | 8c

BBQ Brawl

10:30am | 9:30c

BBQ Brawl

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

9pm | 8c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c

BBQ Brawl

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

BBQ Brawl

1am | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 18, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Jul 17, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and T.K. Brady

The Best Groceries to Stock Up On During Amazon Prime Day Jul 17, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian and T.K. Brady

5 Best Meat Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

6 Best Blenders of 2024 for Smoothies, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Andy Liang

7 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

10 Best Coffee Brands of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

5 Best Juicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 16 Exact Products Food Network Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day Jul 17, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

7 Best Cookware Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Nonstick Frying Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 16, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

6 Best Nontoxic Cookware of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 17, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Santoku Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 18, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

15 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Food Gift Baskets Jul 15, 2024

By: Casey Clark and Samantha Lande

What to Buy During the Walmart Deals Sales Event Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

The Best Kitchen Products on Amazon That Are Under $25 Jul 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Oven Mitts in 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Laura Denby

6 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 8, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

4 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Andy Liang

The Best Kitchen Products from the Amazon Basics Collection Jul 3, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jul 3, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Steak Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Jul 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts Jun 28, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

Related Pages