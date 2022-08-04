Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

The Strawberry Bell Truffle is made up of vanilla cake dotted with strawberry pieces and soaked in strawberry milk with a sweet corn fudge center. On the outside is a strawberry and sweet corn cake coating that is both sweet and salty – the ideal flavor combo, if you ask us – that is itself dotted with tiny pieces of Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco Shell. The mashup is a flavor and texture sensation that we’re really excited to get to experience. And what could be more romantic than a sweet and salty collaboration of two things we already love?