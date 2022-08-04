Recipes
Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

August 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell/Milk Bar

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell/Milk Bar

Beautiful things can happen when the right ingredients come together. Sometimes they work in the most surprising of ways. One such example might be when our favorite savory snack meets a sweet treat, and the result is an unexpected flavor explosion.

This dessert marriage occurred when Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco shell met Milk Bar’s truffles and fell in love. The result is the new Strawberry Bell Truffle.

The Strawberry Bell Truffle is made up of vanilla cake dotted with strawberry pieces and soaked in strawberry milk with a sweet corn fudge center. On the outside is a strawberry and sweet corn cake coating that is both sweet and salty – the ideal flavor combo, if you ask us – that is itself dotted with tiny pieces of Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco Shell. The mashup is a flavor and texture sensation that we’re really excited to get to experience. And what could be more romantic than a sweet and salty collaboration of two things we already love?

“A collab with our brilliant friends at Taco Bell has been on my bucket list for some time,” said Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar, in a press release. “We white boarded ideas and R&D’ed to seemingly no end, but then the masterminds of our culinary team, led by VP, Anna McGorman, struck sweet gold with this unique dessert that packs such delicious flavor and is a true meeting of minds who love to color outside the lines. We’re pumped for you to take a bite!”

The Strawberry Bell Truffle will begin testing in-stores on Thursday, August 4 as a two-truffle package for $2.99 until August 16, or until supplies last. It can be found at Taco Bell’s location in Orange County (14042 Red Hill Ave, Tustin, CA 92780) or at Milk Bar in New York City (1196 Broadway at 29th Street, New York, NY 10001) and Los Angeles (7150 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046).

This isn’t the first time that these two culinary teams have collaborated. In fact they merged to create Dessert Nachos for Taco Bell’s annual Friendsgiving event at Taco Bell HQ in November 2018. However, as this is one everyone can take part in (if they live by a participating location), it’s extra exciting!

