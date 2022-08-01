Recipes
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant Sauce
discovery+

Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One

Satisfy your nostalgia and smoothie fix at the same time.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
August 01, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Lisa Frank/BlendJet

Photo courtesy of Lisa Frank/BlendJet

’90s nostalgia alert: Now you can get a portable blender that looks like your eighth-grade Trapper Keeper. BlendJet is re-introducing its three whimsical, colorful special-edition portable blenders created in partnership with retro icon Lisa Frank.

After its initial drop in January sold out, the USB-chargeable portable blender brand is restocking its rainbowriffic Lisa Frank collection, which features three eye-catching, nostalgia-inducing designs — Rainbow Fade, Rainbow Leopard and Tie-Dye. Each Lisa Frank co-branded blender boasts a “color-shifting rainbow iridescent jar.”

“We’re excited to bring the Lisa Frank lifestyle to your daily routine in partnership with BlendJet,” Forrest Green, head of brand at Lisa Frank, said in a January product announcement. “Whether it’s for a morning coffee, mid-day smoothie or salad dressing at dinner, we hope our fun products will brighten up your day!”

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender - Lisa Frank Rainbow Fade

$64.95
BlendJet
Buy It

“What we love about this collaboration is how both Lisa Frank and BlendJet have disrupted boring categories with extraordinary products,” Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet, weighed in. “BlendJet makes it easy and convenient to whip up a healthy smoothie or shake, but it also makes it fun — and Lisa Frank takes fun to another level!”

The return of the special-edition portable blender patterns were teased on Instagram by Lisa Frank in May, prompting great anticipation among fans of the brand.

“I’ve been checking blendjet EVERY DAY looking for these to come back 😩 how much longer???” wrote one blender craver.

“Are these ever coming back?” another wondered.

“I need rainbow leopard in my life soo bad!” shared a third.

Now the coveted blenders — officially, a version of the BlendJet 2 — are back in stock on the BlendJet website, priced at $64.95 and available for immediate shipping.

In honor of the restock, BlendJet has taken to Instagram with a Lisa Frank-inspired Rainbow Smoothie recipe, bringing “three bright-colored fruits into one harmonious swirl.”

If you have your eye on one of these — or all three — you may want to grab them quickly … because smoothie-craving Lisa Frank fans are jumping at them fast. Last time around, the Rainbow Leopard BlendJets sold out in one month, the Tie-Dye version in four months and Rainbow Fade design in five months.

“Finally!!!! I got that 🤩Rainbow Leopard after stalking the website for MONTHS!! I can’t wait to come home to her on MONDAY!!!” wrote one on Instagram, shortly after the re-stock dropped.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Green-Colored Kitchen Gadgets Are Popping Up Everywhere — Here Are 9 of Our Favorites

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Ghetto Gastro x Fly By Jing Collab Promises to “Light Your Sweet Tooth on Fire”

The limited-edition Spicy Sovereign Syrup is a spicy-tingly blend of maple, apple cider and sorghum syrup.

All the Other Supreme Food Products You Can Buy If You Don't Want to Spend Thousands on Oreos

We're talking Supreme Ziploc bags here, people!

I Tried Jeni’s Everything Bagel Ice Cream and I Can’t Wait to Eat It for Breakfast

Somehow it just... works.

An Oreo Is Going for Over $28,000 on eBay – But We Can’t Say We’re Surprised

The coveted Oreo features a rare Pokémon embossed on the cookies.

At Last, One of TikTok’s Trendiest Foods Is Back in Stock

Hot chocolate "Bombombs" may just be the perfect stocking stuffer.

Barilla and Spotify Create Playlists That Tell You How Long to Cook Pasta

There are eight precisely timed playlists for various pasta shapes.

Pillsbury Debuts Pokémon Cookie Dough for Franchise’s 25th Anniversary

These cookies will help you catch ’em all!

Poultry Producers Predict a Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage This Year: Here Are Some Hassle-Free Alternatives

There are vegan options, too!

This Brand New Reese’s Cup Tastes Just Like a Fluffernutter

Marshmallow + peanut butter = match made in heaven.

Krispy Kreme Blesses Us with Its Take on Cinnamon Rolls

The chain's latest pastry is light and airy like its famous doughnuts, but with the satisfying swirl of the breakfast classic.

