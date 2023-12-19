Recipes
Cheerios Sneaks Vegetables Into Our Breakfast

The brand’s new “Veggie Blends” line contains 1/4-cup of added fruit and vegetables per serving.

December 19, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

As we enter the new year, many aim to start fresh and make healthier choices. This may include starting the morning with whole grains or incorporating more fruit and vegetables into our meals. But we probably never imagined we could do all of that at the same time, and in the same bowl of cereal.

General Mills has taken classic Cheerios – already fairly healthy in their own right – and made them more vegetable-forward by launching Cheerios Veggie Blends. These are the bowls of O-shaped cereal goodness we all know, but with a 1/4-cup of fruit and vegetables added per serving. There’ll still be whole grain oats, but now they’ll be combined with spinach, carrots and sweet potatoes.

It’s always been a savvy hack to “sneak” vegetables into certain dishes or desserts for an added level of nutrition. Growing up, how many of us had broccoli hidden in our mac and cheese or mashed potatoes? Or sweet potatoes in our brownies?

But Cheerios is taking it a step further with spinach in breakfast cereal. A little out there? Yes. But ultimately, a good thing? Probably. There’s nothing wrong with more options to get your nutrient fill.

The internet’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive after the news of the new vegetable-forward cereal appeared on Instagram, with the caption, “That’s one way to get the little buggers to eat their veggies.”

“Love the extra healthy boost!” read one comment, while another person commented, “Woah that’s awesome to have veggies in it!”

We don’t have to wait for the new year to give this a try, either. The new Cheerios Veggie Blends are available at Walmart now in Apple Strawberry and Blueberry Banana for $5.69 (family size).

