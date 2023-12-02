Why We Eat Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens on New Year’s Day

Every New Year’s Eve, I remember my dad soaking a bag of dried black-eyed peas in a big bowl of water overnight, prepping them for the following day and tossing any with imperfections. In the morning, he would cook them down with ham hocks (pig knuckles) and other seasonings, and when they were done, scoop them over rice and eat them alongside collard greens and a slice of fresh skillet cornbread. Often referred to as hoppin’ john, black-eyed peas and collard greens are commonly eaten as part of a Southern tradition to bring forth good luck and prosperity in the new year.