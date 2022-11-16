Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Mountain Dew has been releasing new flavors at a remarkably rapid clip throughout 2022. Just last week, the beverage brand introduced its new holiday flavor, MTN Dew Fruit Quake, which features “a Blast of Artificial Fruitcake Flavor.” (The innovators at PepsiCo must be putting in some serious overtime.) Now, it looks like it will kick off 2023 by re-releasing an old favorite.