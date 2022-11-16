Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Cooking Channel Sunny Anderson Bacon Wrapped Turkey Breast Stuffed Pear Hash Turkey-Just the Breasts
Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Breast Stuffed with Pear Hash
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel, as seen on Food Network.
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Sunny's Tuna Noodle Casserole
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking, Season 13.
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
Ina Garten's Turkey Lasagna
Turkey Lasagna
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To
Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
Shop
What's New
32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts
20 Gifts for Bakers at Every Level
Yellow mug in the hands of a young woman. Girl holding a Cup of coffee in a cafe. Coffee break, Breakfast. The concept of power. Close up.
These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now
10 Thoughtful Friendsgiving Hostess Gifts
35 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

November 16, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Mountain Dew has been releasing new flavors at a remarkably rapid clip throughout 2022. Just last week, the beverage brand introduced its new holiday flavor, MTN Dew Fruit Quake, which features “a Blast of Artificial Fruitcake Flavor.” (The innovators at PepsiCo must be putting in some serious overtime.) Now, it looks like it will kick off 2023 by re-releasing an old favorite.

MTN Dew Pitch Black is coming back in January. That’s the official word from the beverage brand.

The limited-time-only return of a flavor that made its debut in 2004 (around Halloween, appropriately) and disappeared only to return to availability again from 2016 to 2019 had apparently been rumored among its fans — and requested by them.

“The rumblings are true! Thanks to the overwhelming requests from DEW Nation, MTN Dew is welcoming back MTN Dew Pitch Black to its roster for a limited time beginning January 2023,” the brand tells Food Network via email.

On Tuesday morning, MTN Dew shared the news on social media. “You can stop asking. Mtn Dew Pitch Black is coming back. Celebrate accordingly,” it tweeted.

“Waited so long for this,” responded one die-hard fan on Twitter.

“Excellent! I've missed pitch black, it’s my favorite Mt. Dew drink!” another wrote on Facebook.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

At the same time, it brings back the popular Pitch Black flavor (described on cans as “Dew with a blast of Dark Citrus Punch Flavor with Other Natural Flavors”), MTN Dew is also introducing two brand-new variations: MTN Dew Pitch Black Zero Sugar and MTN Dew Energy Pitch Black. They’ll make their grocery-store debut nationwide in January.

Who knows what flavor Dew will do next?

Related Content:

Get Your Free Reusable Red Cup at Starbucks on November 17

Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To

6 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert

Next Up

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Rooms evoke a classic arcade, retro rec room and hole-in-the-wall dive bar (but with 'cleaner bathrooms').

How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer

Besides being unequivocally delicious!

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

He wanted to bring joy to the world.

Starbucks Adds Two New Dairy-Free Drinks to Its Spring Menu

Plus, more breakfast options.

12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now

From lazy cooking to vintage-inspired glassware.

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

I Tried Hailey Bieber’s $17, TikTok-Famous Skin-Glow Smoothie

You can definitely make it at home!

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 16, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

20 Gifts for Bakers at Every Level Nov 16, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Nov 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Thoughtful Friendsgiving Hostess Gifts Nov 16, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

35 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers Nov 15, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

6 Best Electrolyte Drinks, According to a Certified Athletic Trainer Nov 15, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites Nov 14, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Nov 14, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans Nov 14, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 16, 2022

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs Nov 11, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

9 Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Nov 11, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 5 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 10, 2022

By: John deBary

You Should Be Shopping for Vintage Dinnerware at Etsy Nov 10, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

8 Best Instant Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Pies You Can Ship Directly to Friends and Family This Thanksgiving Nov 10, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Wines for Thanksgiving, According to a Sommelier Nov 16, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill Nov 14, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker Nov 10, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries Nov 9, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022 Nov 10, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

45 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Holiday Gifting Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

11 Chic Candlestick Holders You Can Buy Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving? Nov 16, 2022

By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler and Brittany Loggins

25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Nov 4, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer Nov 3, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens