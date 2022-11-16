Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.
Mountain Dew has been releasing new flavors at a remarkably rapid clip throughout 2022. Just last week, the beverage brand introduced its new holiday flavor, MTN Dew Fruit Quake, which features “a Blast of Artificial Fruitcake Flavor.” (The innovators at PepsiCo must be putting in some serious overtime.) Now, it looks like it will kick off 2023 by re-releasing an old favorite.
MTN Dew Pitch Black is coming back in January. That’s the official word from the beverage brand.
The limited-time-only return of a flavor that made its debut in 2004 (around Halloween, appropriately) and disappeared only to return to availability again from 2016 to 2019 had apparently been rumored among its fans — and requested by them.
“The rumblings are true! Thanks to the overwhelming requests from DEW Nation, MTN Dew is welcoming back MTN Dew Pitch Black to its roster for a limited time beginning January 2023,” the brand tells Food Network via email.
On Tuesday morning, MTN Dew shared the news on social media. “You can stop asking. Mtn Dew Pitch Black is coming back. Celebrate accordingly,” it tweeted.
“Waited so long for this,” responded one die-hard fan on Twitter.
“Excellent! I've missed pitch black, it’s my favorite Mt. Dew drink!” another wrote on Facebook.
At the same time, it brings back the popular Pitch Black flavor (described on cans as “Dew with a blast of Dark Citrus Punch Flavor with Other Natural Flavors”), MTN Dew is also introducing two brand-new variations: MTN Dew Pitch Black Zero Sugar and MTN Dew Energy Pitch Black. They’ll make their grocery-store debut nationwide in January.
Who knows what flavor Dew will do next?
