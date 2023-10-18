Recipes
Tesla Is Releasing a Cybertruck-Inspired Beer

CyberBeer sold out super fast and is now going for big bucks on eBay.

October 18, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Beer

Tesla cars can go pretty fast — but maybe not as fast as Tesla beer.

Tesla beer? Um, yes. Tesla North America just released a limited-edition beer inspired by its highly anticipated forthcoming CybertruckCyberBeer, they’ve called it — along with a very high-tech-looking bottle opener. Both sold out in no time flat.

Originally released in Europe last spring as “GigaBier,” the limited-edition, Berlin-brewed pilsner-style beer was “brewed for cyborgs, made by humans,” according to a March 2023 Tesla Europe announcement. It was sold in bottles the company said were “designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck” — all askew angles and boxiness — “while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking.”

Initially available exclusively on Tesla’s website in three-packs of 11-ounce bottles that went for around $96 USD, the beer was not available in the United States until just a few days ago.

“CyberBeer now available,” Tesla North America announced on X on October 12, adding, “Bottle opener too.”

Tesla’s CyberBeer + CyberStein Limited Edition Set, as its U.S. release was called, is a box containing two 11.2-ounce bottles of seven percent ABV Tesla CyberBeer and two matte black ceramic beer steins, both celebrating “angular exoskeleton of Cybertruck,” according to a product description.

The beer is a “Helles Lager with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh” featuring “notes of herb and spice and more notable aromas of tea and citrus.” Brewed and bottled by California-based Buzzrock Brewing Co., it blends German malts, noble hops and water. The beer comes in a peculiarly shaped glossy-black bottle featuring a CyberBeer logo that, when chilled, brings forth a special “Giga” marking.

The ceramic beer steins, meanwhile, are also black and boxy — matte on the outside and glossy on the inside and marked with a Tesla logo.

Priced at $150, the beer and stein set, like the truck that inspired it, is not cheap. In the end, it proved nearly as difficult to lay hands on as well.

Once available, supplies of the limited-edition CyberBeer ran out faster than the battery of a Tesla Model S Plaid at top speed on the Autobahn. Blink and they were gone.

However, if you’re really set on owning one of the sets, which ship in late October, preorders are selling for about $350 (and up) on eBay.

