Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Adds More Plant-Based Options to Its Menu

It’s not just about meats anymore.

March 27, 2023
By: Casey Clark

Related To:

Vegetarian

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

When you’re craving Brazilian, Fogo de Chão is the restaurant to visit. While you may be familiar with its high quality table side cuts of steak, chicken, lamb and pork, the internationally-renowned restaurant has expanded its menu to include new plant-based items and non-alcoholic beverages for patrons. Whether you are looking to eat less meat, have certain dietary restrictions or just looking to try something new, there are now even more ways to enjoy a meal at Fogo de Chão.

The new plant-based entrees join existing vegetarian and pescatarian offerings on the main dining menu available as an alternative to the full Churrasco experience. There’s also the chance for customers to try some of the new items (salads, pastas) at the Market Table which can be had during the entire meal.

The two new additions include Seared Tofu with Miso Black Bean Pasta and a Roasted Power Vegetable Bowl. At the seasonal Market Table, you’ll find more extensive offerings of leafy greens, dips and salads including, Spring Hummus, Baby Kale & Mango Salad, Miso Black Bean Pasta, Apple Manchego Salad and Power Greens.

Photo by: MANNY RODRIGUEZ/Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

MANNY RODRIGUEZ/Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

And nothing goes better with a delicious meal than a refreshing drink. As people are seeking more non-alcoholic and low-ABV options, The Bar Fogo has expanded to include an assortment of zero-proof cocktails. Made with CleanCo’s non-alcoholic spirits, these beverages contain less than 0.5 percent of alcohol by volume.

The new beverage offerings include The Yellowbird (Desolas Mezcal, passion fruit, pineapple, Cointreau, La Marca Prosecco), Espresso Martini (Diplomatico Reserva Rum, Caffe Borghetti and Licor 43), Clean Cosmo (CleanCo V (Vodka) apple, cranberry, fresh lemon), CleanR Sour (CleanCo R (Rum), passionfruit, pineapple, aquafaba, bitters) and a Clean Cucumber Martini (CleanCo V (vodka) apple, cucumber, basil, lemon twist).

“Our young and dynamic guests consider themselves food explorers who seek new culinary discoveries with each visit,” says Barry McGowan, Fogo De Chão’s Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “For nearly 45 years we’ve had nutrient-dense and plant-forward dining options for every occasion and dietary tribe through our Market Table. With the rollout of our new dining choices and clean cocktails, we continue to offer our guests the variety and discoveries they crave while doing it in a wholesome and flavorful way.”

Fogo De Chão’s new plant-based offerings and non-alcoholic beverages are available now at its U.S. and International locations.

