Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Adds More Plant-Based Options to Its Menu

When you’re craving Brazilian, Fogo de Chão is the restaurant to visit. While you may be familiar with its high quality table side cuts of steak, chicken, lamb and pork, the internationally-renowned restaurant has expanded its menu to include new plant-based items and non-alcoholic beverages for patrons. Whether you are looking to eat less meat, have certain dietary restrictions or just looking to try something new, there are now even more ways to enjoy a meal at Fogo de Chão.