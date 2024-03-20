Recipes
Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything

The sandwich chain’s new sauce line features three customer favorites and a ‘new twist’ on a Subway ‘MVP.’

March 20, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: JENNIFER ARCE/Photo courtesy of Subway

JENNIFER ARCE/Photo courtesy of Subway

Subway has been busy upgrading its menu over the past year or so — tweaking not only the sandwiches for which it is famous, but also its sides and snacks. Now the sandwich chain is introducing a new innovation, and it’s all about the sauces.

Subway is teaming up with specialty foods company T. Marzetti Company, whose product portfolio is heavy on sauces and dips, to introduce bottled versions of its “signature” sauces for its fans to use at home. The sauces are meant to be used not only (we assume) on sandwiches, but also on salads, as marinades and for dipping.

The line of sauces, in 16-ounce bottles, will be available this month at grocery and retail stores nationwide — including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson’s, with more to be added — in a release pegged to National Sauce Month (March, if you didn’t know).

Subway’s bottled-sauce line will debut with four different varieties: Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle and Creamy Italian MVP. The first three sauces were “inspired by guests’ in-restaurant favorites,” Paul Fabre, Subway’s senior vice president of culinary and innovation, explains in a press statement. The last one — Creamy Italian MVP — is a new flavor exclusive to the new sauce collection, a “new twist on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette,” he explains.

Photo by: JENNIFER ARCE/Photo courtesy of Subway

JENNIFER ARCE/Photo courtesy of Subway

A portion of sales from Subway’s new bottled sauces will help support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, which offers tuition assistance to Subway employees, who may earn $2,500 towards their secondary education.

“This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause,” Fabre says.

In other words, Subway fans can hope to make foods taste good while doing good, which sounds like a win-win — even if the bottles don’t measure a foot long.

Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

Dolly Parton and Lodge Launch a Cast-Iron Pan Line

The Best Store-Bought Buffalo Sauces, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

