10 Delicious Deals and Freebies to Ease the Pain on Tax Day
Couldn’t we all use a break on April 18?
Tax Day is upon us. This year, it falls on Tuesday, April 18. (We trust that’s not news to you!) And whether you’re in to make a payment or receive a refund – but especially if it’s the former – you could probably use a deal or freebie to ease the pain. Thankfully, these chains are giving you a break.
Bean Box: This Tax Day, for one day only, specialty coffee marketplace Bean Box is again offering those who sign up for its Coffee Bag Subscription their first shipment for only $4.18 (get it?) — along with its usual free shipping. The subscription lets you “explore specialty coffees from 50+ of the nation’s top roasters curated by Bean Box’s in-house coffee experts,” according to the brand. You can choose your roast, grind and bag size and get them delivered to you weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.
Boston Market: The rotisserie-chicken restaurant chain is offering a Tax Day Special on April 18 only. For $10.40 (as in, 1040), you can get a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides and cornbread, plus a regular fountain beverage and a cookie. No coupon is needed.
Copper Cow Coffee: Premium coffee brand Copper Cow Coffee’s is offering 14 percent off everything on its website on April 18 – for 24 hours only – as a special Tax Day promotion.
Fazoli’s: Fazoli’s says it is “sticking it to Tax Day” by offering six free breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations from April 14 to 20.
Great American Cookies: The cookie chain is offering a Tax Day BOGO deal at participating locations on April 18. When you buy one Cookie Cake Slice, you get one free. “Our customers have come to love receiving a sweet treat from us on what is typically a stressful day,” Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing for Great American Cookies, says in a press release. “This year, we decided to up the size of our cookie return with a delectable offer tied to our fresh-baked Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cakes.”
Krispy Kreme: On Tuesday, April 18, customers who purchase an Assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations will pay only the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen. “Inflation is still really at work throughout the country and preparing your taxes is nothing but work. So, we think you deserve a sweet tax break,” Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena says in a press release. Pricing for Krispy Kreme’s ‘Sweet Tax Break’ deal will vary based on each state’s sales tax, and the deal is limited to two dozen per customer in-shop and one when ordering online or via the Krispy Kreme app for pickup or delivery.
Marble Slab Creamery: The small-batch homemade ice cream shop is offering Slab Happy Rewards members who make a purchase on April 18 a surprise reward they can claim on their next visit within 14 days. Possible “surprises” include a free kids cup of ice cream and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a small ice cream.
Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza is saving its Royal Rewards members dough this tax season by offering them $10 off any two Large or XL pizzas at regular menu prices from April 15 to 18. The offer is valid at participating locations.
White Castle: The home of the slider is offering a special deal — available with coupons shared through White Castle’s social media and promotional emails — for Tax Day. On April 18, you can get 18 percent off your order with code SAVE on orders placed in person and online. “The weather may be unpredictable this season, but cravers can always depend on White Castle coming through with great deals on our fantastic food,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says in a press release.
WOWorks Better-For-You Restaurants: Loyalty members can enjoy special menu items for $7 or less all day on Tax Day via the brand’s app at five of WOWorks six fast casual restaurant chains. On April 18, at the create-your-own salad chain Saladworks, you can get any wrap for $7. At Frutta Bowls superfoods cafés, you can ‘toast’ to the end of tax season with any toast for $6. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is offering $7 deals on Handheld Pita, Laffa and Gyro. At Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, you can get a free small queso or guacamole with your entrée. And the soup franchise Zoup! Eatery is offering a cup of soup for $7. “We’re offering our guests and their wallets a break during this tax season with a variety of better-for-you meal options for $7 and under,” WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy says in a press release. “We always strive to provide our guests with a ‘WOW’ experience and we hope these promotions help our guests take a much-needed break during the stressful tax season.”
Related Content: