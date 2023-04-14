10 Delicious Deals and Freebies to Ease the Pain on Tax Day

WOWorks Better-For-You Restaurants: Loyalty members can enjoy special menu items for $7 or less all day on Tax Day via the brand’s app at five of WOWorks six fast casual restaurant chains. On April 18, at the create-your-own salad chain Saladworks, you can get any wrap for $7. At Frutta Bowls superfoods cafés, you can ‘toast’ to the end of tax season with any toast for $6. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is offering $7 deals on Handheld Pita, Laffa and Gyro. At Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, you can get a free small queso or guacamole with your entrée. And the soup franchise Zoup! Eatery is offering a cup of soup for $7. “We’re offering our guests and their wallets a break during this tax season with a variety of better-for-you meal options for $7 and under,” WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy says in a press release. “We always strive to provide our guests with a ‘WOW’ experience and we hope these promotions help our guests take a much-needed break during the stressful tax season.”