Walmart’s Great Value Brand Cashews Are Being Recalled
Sold in 30 states and online, the cans of nuts may contain ‘undeclared’ allergens.
Cashew fans who shop at Walmart should check their pantries. Nut supply company John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., has announced a recall of honey roasted cashews sold under the Walmart’s Great Value store brand label.
The issue, the Illinois-based global nut supplier says in a company recall announcement shared last week by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is that, due to a labeling snafu, a “limited number” of the 8.25-ounce cans of nuts “may contain undeclared coconut and milk.”
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume” the recalled products, the company warns.
The products potentially affected by the recall for “undeclared milk and coconut allergens” include Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold in 8.25-ounce plastic cans with a bright blue wraparound label. The “best if used by” dates on the bottom of the plastic cans are listed as “Jul 08 2025 GH2” and the items feature a UPC number of “078742133348.”
The nuts were sold at “select” Walmart stores in 30 different states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. They were also sold via walmart.com.
“The recall was initiated after a consumer report of finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey roasted cashews,” according to the announcement. “An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process.”
Fortunately, no adverse reactions have been reported as of this time. However, if your pantry search turns up a recalled can of nuts, you are advised not to consume it, but rather to either discard it or return it to a Walmart location in exchange for a full refund.
Those with further questions about the recalled nuts should contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. via phone (1-800-874-8734 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT) or email (info@jbssinc.com).
