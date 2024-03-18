Recipes
Trending Recipes
Classic 100 Deviled Eggs
The Best Deviled Eggs
Green Smoothie Bowl
Robert Clinton’s Carrot Cake Recipe.
Carrot Cake Recipe
Food Network Kitchen Beauty Baked Salmon
The Best Baked Salmon
Food Network Kitchen’s Spring Ad Hoc, Spring, Vegetable Alfredo, as seen on Food Network.
Spring Vegetable Fettuccine Alfredo
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Move Over Shamrock Shakes, Starbucks Has a New Green Drink
FDA Issues Warning About Six Ground Cinnamon Products
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
Currently Obsessed With...
Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?
Starbucks’ New Lavender Drinks Are the Perfect Way To Ring in Spring
Shop
What's New
View from above of a mother holding a handmade Mother's Day card with a tasty breakfast in bed. She is on a blue colored sheet.
26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love
Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware
20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults
Amazon Just Announced Their First-Ever Big Spring Sale
7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Walmart’s Great Value Brand Cashews Are Being Recalled

Sold in 30 states and online, the cans of nuts may contain ‘undeclared’ allergens.

March 18, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Nut Recipes

937467232

Photo by: Priscila Zambotto/Getty Images

Priscila Zambotto/Getty Images

Cashew fans who shop at Walmart should check their pantries. Nut supply company John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., has announced a recall of honey roasted cashews sold under the Walmart’s Great Value store brand label.

The issue, the Illinois-based global nut supplier says in a company recall announcement shared last week by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is that, due to a labeling snafu, a “limited number” of the 8.25-ounce cans of nuts “may contain undeclared coconut and milk.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume” the recalled products, the company warns.

The products potentially affected by the recall for “undeclared milk and coconut allergens” include Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold in 8.25-ounce plastic cans with a bright blue wraparound label. The “best if used by” dates on the bottom of the plastic cans are listed as “Jul 08 2025 GH2” and the items feature a UPC number of “078742133348.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of FDA

Photo courtesy of FDA

The nuts were sold at “select” Walmart stores in 30 different states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. They were also sold via walmart.com.

“The recall was initiated after a consumer report of finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey roasted cashews,” according to the announcement. “An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process.”

Fortunately, no adverse reactions have been reported as of this time. However, if your pantry search turns up a recalled can of nuts, you are advised not to consume it, but rather to either discard it or return it to a Walmart location in exchange for a full refund.

Those with further questions about the recalled nuts should contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. via phone (1-800-874-8734 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT) or email (info@jbssinc.com).

Related Content:

FDA Issues Warning About Six Ground Cinnamon Products

Why Are Blueberries Blue? Scientists Finally Have an Answer

What a Food Safety Expert Wants You to Know About All the Food Recalls

Next Up

Mix-and-Match Spiced Nuts

Make a few batches for holiday snacking.

Passover Seder Dinner

Including what, precisely, to put on the seder plate (and why).

Which Is Better for You: Almond Butter or Peanut Butter?

We break down the differences between the two popular nut butters.

How to Toast Pecans

Don't burn this all-important addition to your favorite sides and desserts.

Yes, You Can Freeze Pecan Pie

No nuts about it.

More Frozen Strawberries Recalled from Walmart, Costco and H-E-B

Double check your freezers — the latest recall is for packages potentially contaminated with hepatitis A.

TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves

Established food brand Dave’s Gourmet has partnered with Chef Pii to manufacture the colorful sauce under FDA guidelines and bring it to market.

Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart

Not to be confused with the Kansas City Chiefs star’s other big-name partnership.

Egg Prices Are Going Up – Here’s How You Can Make the Most of Them

Supply chain issues, worker shortages and the bird flu are behind the soaring costs.

I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation

The dish reimagines a classic cocktail as a simple yet elegant dinner.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Ciao House

10:30am | 9:30c

Ciao House

11:30am | 10:30c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 18, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 18, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

Amazon Just Announced Their First-Ever Big Spring Sale Mar 14, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 15, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Everything You Need to Throw a March Madness Watch Party Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 11, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

15 Bountiful Easter Gift Baskets of Cookies, Candy and More Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping Mar 8, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 8, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 8, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix