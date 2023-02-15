Cadbury Wants Your Rescue Pet to Try Out for Its Annual Bunny Contest

If you think your rescue pet — be it dog or cat, fish or fowl, reptile or some other exotic member of the animal kingdom — has what it takes to be the next Cadbury Bunny, prompting the pet-loving world to go “awwwww” and collecting both crown and cash, you can hop over to CadburyTryouts.com. There, you can upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the official entry form. Cadbury will name the top 10 finalists on March 6, and then the public will cast their votes through March 14 to select a winner.