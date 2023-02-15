Cadbury Wants Your Rescue Pet to Try Out for Its Annual Bunny Contest
Does your rescue pet have what it takes to wear the crown ... er, bunny ears?
Cute animals and chocolate are inarguably two of the most lovable things around, so it’s easy to have a soft spot for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The annual tryouts, in which the chocolate brand invites pet owners nationwide to submit photos of their pets wearing bunny ears (adorable!) for a shot at starring in Cadbury’s Easter ad campaign, is back this spring for the fifth straight year. In honor of this milestone, this year’s contest comes with a twist: It’s all about rescue pets.
Starting today, February 15, until February 23, Cadbury is asking “rescue pet parents” to share photos of their pets in all their cuteness for a chance to be the face of the brand in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial, take home a $5,000 cash prize and earn another $5,000 for the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.
The tryouts have previously anointed winners including a resilient dog named Lieutenant Dan, who took the bunny crown from 2019 “OB” (original bunny) Henri the English Bulldog in March 2020, and Betty the Australian White’s Treefrog, the winsome amphibian who won it in 2021. Fluffy, white English Doodle Annie Rose, a therapy dog from Ohio, proved she was ready for her closeup as last year’s Cadbury Tryouts winner.
This year, as Cadbury continues its partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the chocolate brand is hoping to bring attention to vulnerable animals across the nation who need loving, safe and healthy homes.
“Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day,” Cam Bogie, senior associate brand manager for the Cadbury brand team, says in a statement. “To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year’s cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals.”
If you think your rescue pet — be it dog or cat, fish or fowl, reptile or some other exotic member of the animal kingdom — has what it takes to be the next Cadbury Bunny, prompting the pet-loving world to go “awwwww” and collecting both crown and cash, you can hop over to CadburyTryouts.com. There, you can upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the official entry form. Cadbury will name the top 10 finalists on March 6, and then the public will cast their votes through March 14 to select a winner.
Good luck to all the rabbit-ear-sporting pets — and may the best bunny win!
Related Content: