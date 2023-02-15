Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Creamy Tomato Soup
Trending Recipes
Old Fashioned Spaghetti and Meatballs
Lighter Spaghetti and Meatballs
Matar Kachori
Matar Kachori
Chicken Fajitas
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce. Keywords: Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Scallions,
Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Makes Its Adorable Return
McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two
Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía
Currently Obsessed With...
Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line
Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack Break the Record for World’s Largest Pizza
Shop
What's New
10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online
Everything You Can Steam Clean in Your Kitchen
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors
Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party
9 Crowd-Pleasing Chip and Dip Sets for Your Next Party
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Cadbury Wants Your Rescue Pet to Try Out for Its Annual Bunny Contest

Does your rescue pet have what it takes to wear the crown ... er, bunny ears?

February 15, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Easter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Cadbury

Photo courtesy of Cadbury

Cute animals and chocolate are inarguably two of the most lovable things around, so it’s easy to have a soft spot for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The annual tryouts, in which the chocolate brand invites pet owners nationwide to submit photos of their pets wearing bunny ears (adorable!) for a shot at starring in Cadbury’s Easter ad campaign, is back this spring for the fifth straight year. In honor of this milestone, this year’s contest comes with a twist: It’s all about rescue pets.

Starting today, February 15, until February 23, Cadbury is asking “rescue pet parents” to share photos of their pets in all their cuteness for a chance to be the face of the brand in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial, take home a $5,000 cash prize and earn another $5,000 for the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

The tryouts have previously anointed winners including a resilient dog named Lieutenant Dan, who took the bunny crown from 2019 “OB” (original bunny) Henri the English Bulldog in March 2020, and Betty the Australian White’s Treefrog, the winsome amphibian who won it in 2021. Fluffy, white English Doodle Annie Rose, a therapy dog from Ohio, proved she was ready for her closeup as last year’s Cadbury Tryouts winner.

This year, as Cadbury continues its partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the chocolate brand is hoping to bring attention to vulnerable animals across the nation who need loving, safe and healthy homes.

“Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day,” Cam Bogie, senior associate brand manager for the Cadbury brand team, says in a statement. “To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year’s cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals.”

If you think your rescue pet — be it dog or cat, fish or fowl, reptile or some other exotic member of the animal kingdom — has what it takes to be the next Cadbury Bunny, prompting the pet-loving world to go “awwwww” and collecting both crown and cash, you can hop over to CadburyTryouts.com. There, you can upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the official entry form. Cadbury will name the top 10 finalists on March 6, and then the public will cast their votes through March 14 to select a winner.

Good luck to all the rabbit-ear-sporting pets — and may the best bunny win!

Related Content:

What Would You Do If Someone Handed You $5,000 With Your McDonald’s Order?

67 Fun and Festive Easter Desserts

13 Food-Themed Pet Toys That Are Just Too Cute!

Next Up

Cadbury Crowns Its First-Ever Frog

Congratulations to this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Contest winner, Betty.

We're Calling It: Chicks Are the New Bunny Butts This Easter

And we have seven too-cute recipes to prove it.

You Can Now Get Your Peeps Exactly How You Like Them

Get or gift the iconic candy conveniently customized just in time for spring.

New Spring and Easter Candies You Need to Try In 2022

The sweets aisle is in full bloom.

Think You Hate Peeps? You’re Just Not Eating Them the Right Way

Trust us: These tricks will make you love them.

5 Bunny Cakes That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat

They’re ear-resistibly fun!

How to Cook Ham

All your ham questions, answered — including how long to cook it and how to carve it.

Can You Freeze Ham?

The answer is a resounding yes. Here, how to freeze bone-in ham, spiral cut ham and honey baked ham cold cuts.

In Lieu of Its Usual Valentine’s Day Reservations, White Castle Is Offering Love Birds the ‘Love Cube’

Get a to-go version of fast-food romance.

Reese’s Makes Trick-or-Treat Bag That Helps You Hide Your Favorite Candy

The unassuming jack-o-lantern bag comes complete with a secret compartment.

On TV

Giada at Home

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online Feb 13, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Everything You Can Steam Clean in Your Kitchen Feb 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors Feb 13, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party Feb 10, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

9 Crowd-Pleasing Chip and Dip Sets for Your Next Party Feb 9, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

6 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 8, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Kitchen Products Our Editors Are Loving This Week Feb 10, 2023

By: T.K. Brady, Rachel Trujillo and Margaret Wong

15 Best Meat Delivery Services You Can Order From Right Now Feb 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers Feb 9, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Feb 13, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 6, 2023

By: John deBary

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Feb 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

These 30+ Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Feb 2, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

Celebrate Your Singlehood with These Breakup Cakes, Cookies and Treats Feb 3, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

23 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Feb 2, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Alternative Sweeteners for Coffee, Cooking and More Feb 1, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

6 Best Microwaves, According to Food Network Kitchen Feb 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

How To Clean a Keurig Coffee Machine Jan 31, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Ergonomic-Friendly Kitchen Products Jan 26, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 27, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Truffle Products That Will Add Depth to Any Dish Jan 31, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards Jan 23, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

All-Clad's Factory Seconds Sale Just Got Extended Jan 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Feb 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Juicers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 18, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo