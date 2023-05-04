I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver

I love a TikTok food hack. I like sour candy. And I enjoy experimenting with new things. So it wasn’t a big stretch for me to try the TikTok trend in which people are putting sour candy strips into the freezer and then eating them. The idea is that the slim, colorful, sugar-covered strips of sour candy harden in the freezer and then you can bite into them with a satisfying crack: kind of a sweet-and-sour ASMR thing. Lots of TikTokers are trying it, so I figured I’d join them and see what happens.