Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Grilled Street-Style Elotes, as seen on Food Network.
Elotes Asados
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict.
Avocado Rose Eggs Benedict
Air Fryer Biscuits
Raspberry-Orange Sparklers
Food Stylist: Anne Disrude Prop Stylist: Lynsey Fryers
Spring Shells and Cheese
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Is TikTok’s Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’ As Healthy as It Seems?
Currently Obsessed With...
Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle
Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails
Shop
What's New
Best Microwave Rice, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
19 Clever Gifts the Beer Lovers in Your Life Will Love
Can’t Get Your Hands on a Stanley Tumbler? These Are the Best Alternatives
5 Best Crepe Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver

Maybe you’ll have better luck.

May 04, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Candy Recipes and Ideas

Photo by: Amy Reiter

Amy Reiter

I love a TikTok food hack. I like sour candy. And I enjoy experimenting with new things. So it wasn’t a big stretch for me to try the TikTok trend in which people are putting sour candy strips into the freezer and then eating them. The idea is that the slim, colorful, sugar-covered strips of sour candy harden in the freezer and then you can bite into them with a satisfying crack: kind of a sweet-and-sour ASMR thing. Lots of TikTokers are trying it, so I figured I’d join them and see what happens.

@yeshipolitoo Omg these are addictive! I love food textures so I’ll be eating my stour strips like this from now on!! #frozensourstrips #sourstripsfreezer #sourstrips #sourbelts #froZensourbelts #sour #frozencandy #sourstraps ♬ original sound - Yesenia Hipolito

I tried the trend with two different kinds of sour-candy strips: Haribo Sour Streamers, which come in solid orange, green, red and blue, and Airhead Extremes, which are rainbow colored. (Both kinds are popular among those who’ve tried the hack on TikTok.)

Next, I tossed them in the freezer and pulled them out about six hours later. They were still soft, so I put them back in, covered them in ice cubes and let them freeze overnight. Twenty-four hours after I first put them into the freezer, the Airhead strips (some of which I had looped into pretty folded ribbons, because some TikTokers do that) were still super soft. A total bust.

Photo by: Amy Reiter

Amy Reiter

The Haribo Sour Streamers offered a hint of what I was going for, but I wouldn’t call the experiment a raging success. The ends of the strips could be snapped into bits in a somewhat gratifying way, but the rest of the strips remained stubbornly pliable. And to get a crack as I bit into them, I had to hurry to eat them within seconds or they would go limp and stretchy again.

TikTokers who tried another Sour Strip brand seemed to have better luck with the crunchy crumple factor. But I’m with this TikToker, who said they felt like they “did something wrong.”

Or this one who said, with obvious irritation, “These are not crunchy. Why aren’t they crunchy? Is my freezer not cold enough? … I don’t know what’s going on.”

One commenter suggested she’d left the strips out too long. (Suggested consumption time: within seven seconds!)

Another insisted that it would have worked out if she’d left them in the freezer longer. (Suggested freezing time: 48 hours. I tried that — made no real difference.)

In the end, in my experience, this TikTok trend (unlike, say, that delicious Fruit Roll Up and Ice Cream hack, which is a keeper) was pretty disappointing. Feel free to try it out yourself and see if you get different results, though. Worst case scenario, you get to eat a lot of sour strips.

Related Content:

Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed

If Kulfi Isn’t Already in Your Frozen Summer Treat Rotation, It Should Be

7 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

I Tried Hailey Bieber’s $17, TikTok-Famous Skin-Glow Smoothie

You can definitely make it at home!

The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us

Everyone picked up on the cookies and cake, right?

Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives

Its new Community Carts feature also allows you to optimize your giving to meet local needs.

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

He wanted to bring joy to the world.

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now

From lazy cooking to vintage-inspired glassware.

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback

If you're nostalgic for the comforting treats of the last millennium, we've got good news for you.

How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer

Besides being unequivocally delicious!

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.

On TV

10am | 9c
10:30am | 9:30c
11am | 10c
11:30am | 10:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation

9pm | 8c

What's New

Best Microwave Rice, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

19 Clever Gifts the Beer Lovers in Your Life Will Love May 4, 2023

By: Tara Nurin

Can’t Get Your Hands on a Stanley Tumbler? These Are the Best Alternatives May 4, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

5 Best Crepe Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 4, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

50+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen May 5, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

18 Best Store-Bought Road-Trip Snacks May 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Molly Baz Is Launching a Kitchen Collection with Crate & Barrel May 4, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

28 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers May 5, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

50 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers May 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

We Tried the New Version of the Best-Selling Always Pan May 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Instant Ramens, According to Food Network Staffers May 2, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Apr 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers May 1, 2023

By: Regina Ragone and T.K. Brady

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 11 Best Cold Brew Coffees, Tested by Food Network Apr 28, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Good and Gather Groceries We've Tried at Target Apr 24, 2023

By: Casey Clark

21 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers May 4, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

8 Brands That Will Let You Customize Your Go-To Snack Apr 21, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

16 Mackenzie Childs Gifts That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day Apr 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

You Can Get Emma Chamberlain's Newest Coffee Product At Walmart Apr 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Website Is Entirely Dedicated to Replacing Broken Dishes Apr 20, 2023

By: Casey Clark

We Tested Caraway's New Steamer Set Apr 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

28 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Apr 24, 2023

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

22 Great Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Apr 21, 2023

21 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 21, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Peanut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Wine Openers, According to a Sommelier Apr 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

22 Postpartum Gifts We Love for New Moms Apr 24, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

14 Popsicle Molds That Are Perfect for Summer Apr 17, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson and Janae McKenzie