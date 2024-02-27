Recipes
Trending Recipes
Sheet Pan Tofu Tacos
Guinness Brownies
Fudgy Guinness Brownies
Everything Bagel Cottage Cheese Bowls
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup for Reshoots, as seen on Food Network.
Italian Wedding Soup
Kaya Toast
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Beat Bobby Flay
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
You Won’t Believe What This Tinned “Fish” is Made Of
Currently Obsessed With...
This Chalk Drawing of a Stanley Quencher Cup Is Seriously Impressive
How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?
Shop
What's New
Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals
6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
17 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook
30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Sorry, But You Shouldn’t Be Using Your Immersion Blender as a Spice Grinder

We asked Food Network test kitchen recipe developers about the viral TikTok trend. All of them agreed it’s more trouble, and risk, than it’s worth.

February 27, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

1194498439

Photo by: hanbr/Getty

hanbr/Getty

Sometimes, when you don’t have the right utensils or appliances in your kitchen, you have to get creative. For instance, it turns out it’s possible to make whipped cream in a blender rather than a stand mixer, and your Microplane can replace your cheese grater. Now, a so-called hack circulating on social media is proposing that an immersion blender can double as a spice grinder.

Baker Stefani Pollack and her husband tested out the trick by flipping their blender upside down, putting sesame seeds into the shallow basin and sealing the top with plastic wrap. The result was uniform ground seeds. It looks promising, but is this method as effective as it seems? We consulted three of our test kitchen recipe developers to find out.

@cupcakeproject If you know who came up with this, please tag them. It's such a fun hack. #immersionblender #spicegrinder #spices ♬ Stolen Dance (Instrumental) - Milky Chance

At a glance, the trick seems like it could be handy.

“When I first saw the videos of people using their immersion blenders as spice grinders, I was surprised and impressed!” lead developer Amanda Neal says.

However, all three staffers have concerns.

First and foremost, the method is dangerous. Immersion blenders aren’t designed to be used upside down, so the pieces may not fit together the way they should. Do you really want to point the blades toward you and hope for the best?

Second, the plastic wrap is a problem. Cookbook author and digital creator Dzung Lewis found that the blades cut through a single layer and sent her spices flying, creating a mess in her kitchen.

“It broke through. It literally shot into my face,” she says.

@dzunglewis Testing a Hand Blender Havk from Tiktok! #foodhacks #tiktokfood ♬ original sound - Honeysuckle

Worse, our test kitchen experts worry that you’ll end up with bits of plastic wrap in your food.

“Using plastic wrap to enclose the blender feels like you are only asking to get plastic wrap in your mix,” developer Emily Weinberger says. “I’m really just turned off by the plastic wrap and this method in general, and I do not recommend people to try it.”

“I agree that I would be so fearful of getting plastic in my food,” developer Khalil Hymore adds. “As recent news reports have discussed the high amounts of microplastics in our foods, we probably shouldn’t be dangling plastic wrap so close to a blade like that.”

On the other hand, plastic wrap may be the only way to keep spices close enough to the blades for them to be ground. Dzung found that swapping out plastic wrap for a sturdier Ziploc bag leaves too much room for coffee beans to avoid the blades, which doesn’t work.

Plastic aside, this method may still be ineffective. Immersion blenders are designed for pureeing sauces, smoothing out soups and emulsifying dressings, not chopping or grinding. The blades are sharp but small, which means they won’t be able to cut through large, hard spices like cardamom pods, star anise or cinnamon sticks very well. The sesame seeds in the Pollacks’ video worked decently because they’re soft, but Khalil points out that the grounds don’t pour smoothly from the blender in the end.

Since results of this “hack” are decent at best, and dangerous at worst, none of the developers we consulted advise trying this technique at home. You’re much better off buying a spice grinder, which you can find for under $20. Alternatively, you can buy a mortar and pestle in the same price range. Or, if you’re really in a pinch, Khalil says you can even lay your spices on a cutting board and use the backside of a heavy skillet to coarsely “grind” them.

While it would be nice to find another use for your appliances, they’re usually designed for a specific purpose. This immersion blender hack just isn’t worth the trouble.

Related Content:

How to Grind and Toast Spices and Herbs: A Step-by-Step Guide

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

Next Up

After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return

Start checking those shelves on August 15.

Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30

There’s also a new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato on the menu, and we got an advance taste.

Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags

The limited-edition bags are already being auctioned off on eBay.

Are Gas Stoves Safe?

Here’s why people are worried, and what you can do to minimize health risks.

Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews

The PSL Ale touts a revamped recipe to include oat milk.

Wendy’s Gets on the Bandwagon With New Pumpkin Spice Frosty

The limited-time-only seasonal flavor will temporarily sideline the Vanilla Frosty.

Dunkin’ Releases Fall Menu Early and It’s Full of Pumpkin Spice Goodness

You don’t have to wait a moment longer to get your fix.

McDonald’s Pumpkin and Crème Pies Are Back

But the fall fan favorites can be found only in select locations — so if you see ’em, grab ’em!

Sorry Starbucks Fans, There Will Be No New Holiday Drink This Year

But the chain will be bringing back plenty of fan favorites and a brand new holiday cup design.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Tournament of Champions

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 26, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

17 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Feb 23, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Feb 23, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart