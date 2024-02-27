Sorry, But You Shouldn’t Be Using Your Immersion Blender as a Spice Grinder

Since results of this “hack” are decent at best, and dangerous at worst, none of the developers we consulted advise trying this technique at home. You’re much better off buying a spice grinder, which you can find for under $20. Alternatively, you can buy a mortar and pestle in the same price range. Or, if you’re really in a pinch, Khalil says you can even lay your spices on a cutting board and use the backside of a heavy skillet to coarsely “grind” them.