Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Trending Recipes
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Food Network Kitchen’s Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs, as seen on Food Network.
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Alex vs. America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now
4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami
The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now

From lazy cooking to vintage-inspired glassware.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
September 07, 2022
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta

1394796766

Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta

Photo by: Candice Bell/Getty Images

Candice Bell/Getty Images

By: Leah Brickley

At the beginning of every year, Food Network staffers put their brains together and predict the biggest trends in food. And while we’re right about many of them, we’re naturally always noticing new trends. As 2022 is a little more than halfway over, we thought it would be a great time to check in with a list of the hottest new happenings in the food world, big and small.

How People Are Cooking

Crosshatch King Trumpet Mushroom Steaks with Red Wine Sauce

Crosshatch King Trumpet Mushroom Steaks with Red Wine Sauce

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Oddly Satisfying Crosshatching

If you collect clever cooking tricks, then meet the crosshatch: a classic culinary technique that's visually stunning and filling social feeds. A sharp knife is used to score a crisscross pattern onto food’s surface prior to cooking; not only does crosshatching look oddly satisfying (especially when you fan it out), but also it allows seasonings to cover more surface area and produce a more evenly cooked finished product (particularly for fish). So many foods can benefit from this technique: from chicken to potatoes to baked brie to eggplant. Sure, it takes some practice, so start with an inexpensive recipe like these Diamond-Scored Mushrooms Steaks (pictured above) and work your way up to scallops.

@cooking_coisas LAZY ENCHILADAS!! These were amazing!! 🤤 #trend #lazyenchiladas #taquitos #mexican #chile #food #easyrecipe #cooking #fyp ♬ BEE GEES VS 50 cent - EZ

The Lazy Cooking Movement

Post-pandemic life is busy. Period. And yes, all that homemade sourdough was totally worth the time and effort but our schedules don’t always allow for project baking and cooking. Americans are ready for a convenience cooking rebrand and many have found their answer in the form of #LazyCooking. The “lazy” here actually means smart, in the form of easy, clever recipes that combine convenience products with minimal effort. Like TikTok’s viral lazy enchiladas, made with frozen taquitos and canned enchiladas sauce. Actress and avid home cook Mindy Kaling is getting in on the trend too, calling out “lazy cooking” on Instagram in her weekly Meatless Monday recipe videos. Plus, Food Network stars share their go-to and fool-proof lazy recipes when cooking fatigue sets in.

Food to Watch

Recipe of; mandarin and blood oranges, burrata, pistachios and pomegranate seeds. served with crispy flatbreads.Burrata cheese is recognisable by its loose texture: small, soft cheese curds and cream packed inside an outer shell like mozzarella. Colour, vertical format with some copy space.

1366924720

Recipe of; mandarin and blood oranges, burrata, pistachios and pomegranate seeds. served with crispy flatbreads.Burrata cheese is recognisable by its loose texture: small, soft cheese curds and cream packed inside an outer shell like mozzarella. Colour, vertical format with some copy space.

Photo by: ClarkandCompany/Getty Images

ClarkandCompany/Getty Images

Balsamic Garnishes

This retro flavor is making a major comeback all over social media and in many new and interesting places. While “healthy coke” made with balsamic vinegar and club soda trended a while back on Tik Tok, we think the balsamic drizzle has more staying power. Tik Tokers, home cooks and restaurants alike are drizzling balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze over all sorts of creations as a finishing touch. And companies are rising to meet consumer demand, releasing new balsamic products like Olive Oil Emporium’s Grateable Balsamic Spheres and Carandini’s new Italian Cheese Dressing spiked with balsamic glaze.

El Bolillo Bakery "Uniconcha" - 12 pack

$49.95
Goldbelly
Buy It

Conchas In New Shapes and Colors

Conchas are a sweet and eggy bread with an addictive crunchy, sugary top. This pan dulce (sweet bread) hails from Mexico and gets its name (conchas means shells) because of its unique shell-like design. In parts of the country it’s been relegated to cellophane-wrapped convenience-store status. However, award-winning chefs like The Cáceres brothers in San Antonio, Texas, Chef Elisa Reyna in Washington, DC and famed chef Enrique Olvera in NYC have all featured the classic pastry on menus. And some bakers have been riffing on the traditional shape with delightful new takes like heart-shaped conchas, uniconchas and Pokemon conchas. Conchas are even a vehicle for good: Socially Conchas hosts concha-making workshops with all proceeds going to immigrant family support.

Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple by Jorge Gaviria

$31.50
Amazon
Buy It

Masa Having a Renaissance

Colorful tortillas with designs on them are popping up on social media, but these works of art carry a deeper message — the revival of a masa culture that was nearly extinguished by large scale tortilla production in the US. More heirloom corn varieties are available (thank you, Masienda (LA) and Tamoa (Mexico City)), the tools to grind them are more accessible than ever before and new cookbooks are at the ready (such as Jorge Gaviera’s Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, above). We’re following masa artists like Isaí Cuevas at Donaji (SF) who uses fresh masa in almost every way imaginable on his menu and Alex Garcia at Evil Cooks (LA) who continues the centuries-old tradition of branding his tortillas with his own escudo (crest or logo) for special occasions — in his case popups.

Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand

1158773414

Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand

Photo by: Somrudee Doikaewkhao / EyeEm/Gety Images

Somrudee Doikaewkhao / EyeEm/Gety Images

Tropical Escapism

All the isolation of the pandemic has left us craving escape. Tropical fruits play on social with 334.7 million views on TikTok with the hashtag #exoticfruit and 208 thousand posts on Instagram with #exoticfruit. Big brands are buying into the trend, launching tropical-flavored treats: Pepsi and Starbucks’ new Baya Energy Drink launched with three tropical flavors, Seagram’s new line of spiked tropical RTDs and Tic Tac’s latest flavor launch, Tropical Adventure, to name a few. Watch as tropical flavors in consumer packaged goods (CPGs) push beyond the classic pineapple and passionfruit to include more specialty fruits, like calamansi, yuzu and soursop.

The Drink Everyone Is Holding

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Real OG Sodas

For a while it seemed like everyone wanted sodas that promised better for you benefits. But in the past year, we’ve seen OG soda brands making a splash with flavors and brand extensions designed to drum up loyalty and nostalgia. Food Network readers keep on clicking on our coverage of special soda releases, from as Coca Cola Dreamworld (pictured above) and Starlight to Nitro Pepsi.

Concurrently, dirty soda has taken off, particularly on Tik Tok. Swig, a Utah-based chain that specializes in unique fountain sodas, originated Dirty™ Soda: a mixture of diet cola, coconut syrup, lime juice and either half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. Musician Olivia Rodrigo shared her #dirty soda on TikTok and sent the community into a frenzy. Variations of soda + syrup + sweet cream are popping up all over. And alcohol-spiked spinoffs, like the Dirty Shirley Geoffrey Zakarian demoed on The Kitchen (head over to our story on the Dirty Shirley to learn all about it), have gained traction.

Dirty martini ingredients and objects. Copy space.

1155754340

Dirty martini ingredients and objects. Copy space.

Photo by: MichellePatrickPhotographyLLC/Getty Images

MichellePatrickPhotographyLLC/Getty Images

Extra Dirty Martinis

Speaking of dirty booze, dust off those flared, stemmed cocktail glasses because martinis are back and they’re dirtier than ever. Bartender Luis Serrano of Bemelmans — the legendary New York City-based cocktail bar — makes over 1,000 martinis a night and is using more olive brine (that’s the ‘dirty’ part) than ever before. He speculates that people are in a festive, post-pandemic mood and want to get their buzz on, quickly. It doesn’t hurt that celebrities like Dua Lipa are also big fans of the boozy, briny drink. Learn how to make a dirty martini like a seasoned pro — and don’t forget the olive juice!

Glass of rum on the wooden background

478554014

Glass of rum on the wooden background

Photo by: AlexPro9500/Getty Images

AlexPro9500/Getty Images

Tequila on the Rocks

Gone are the days of quickly downing shots of the agave-based booze, then waking up with a terrible hangover. Tequila is getting the bourbon treatment and is delightfully sippable thanks to distillers touting different varieties, aging processes and flavor characteristics. And celebrities are also driving this trend: Nick Jonas is taking a cue from actor George Clooney (whose tequila brand Casamigos sold for millions of dollars in 2017) and launched a ultra-premium tequila that comes in 3 different varieties: silver, reposado and añejo. And for those times when you just need a quick refresher, trendy ranch water (tequila + mineral water + fresh lime juice) is beyond easy to make and is finding its foothold in ready-to-drink canned cocktails too.

The Kitchen and Tabletop Edit

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven, 5.5-Qt.

$400
Le Creuset
Buy It

Green Cookware

What do honeydew, lime, mint, olive and sage all have in common? They are all hues of the hottest kitchen color: green. The outdoors comes inside and a verdant pop. We’ll happily exchange muted millennial pink for the entire spectrum of green: from the new electric acid green from Always Pan to the deeper, almost khaki-colored Le Creuset pots. If you started an indoor herb garden during the last couple of years then you know just how happy and healing green can be.

Caraway Fry Pan

$105.00
Caraway
Buy It

Ceramic Everything

Speaking of green, for our next trend: we love the sagey ceramic plates that TikTok sensation Emily Mariko unboxed for us from Heath Ceramics — dishwasher-safe pottery that is individually handcrafted in Sausalito California. Ceramic serve ware sets are truly the modern day equivalent of China – and young couples (Food Network staffers included) are putting them on their wedding registries in droves. But ceramics don’t end with plates: the internet’s favorite ceramic mug seems to be constantly selling out and cookware brands like Caraway rely on the slick ceramic coating on their metal-based pans as a PFOA-free nonstick surface. The quality and craftsmanship of ceramics means we will be cooking with and eating off ceramic-clad pots, pans and plates for years to come.

Estelle Colored Stemware, Glass, Coral, Set of 6

$185
West Elm
Buy It

Vintage-Inspired Colorful Glassware

Over the summer, you might have seen ditsy floral tablecloths adorned with jewel-like pink, green and blue goblets. Brands like Internet-famous Estelle Colored Glass are drawing inspiration from vintage glassware, with bigger box names following suit, and people are loving the maximalist color and designs. Transition your table from summer to cooler seasons with amber and smoky colored glassware.

Related Links:

Recipes That Are Basically Made for Instagram – and Taste Amazing, Too

The 25 Recipes Food Network Fans Loved Most in 2021

Our Official List of the Best Food Network Kitchen Recipes

Next Up

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer

Besides being unequivocally delicious!

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

Green-Colored Kitchen Gadgets Are Popping Up Everywhere — Here Are 9 of Our Favorites

From calming sage to electric lime hues, this trend suits all styles.

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The chain is bringing back fall classics plus the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Rooms evoke a classic arcade, retro rec room and hole-in-the-wall dive bar (but with 'cleaner bathrooms').

A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust

Be sure to do this before trying the hack out for yourself.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Doritos Launches New Tangy Tamarind Flavor

A common ingredient in Hispanic and South Asian cuisines, tamarind is about to bring bold flavor to the American snack staple.

Related Pages