12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now

Colorful tortillas with designs on them are popping up on social media, but these works of art carry a deeper message — the revival of a masa culture that was nearly extinguished by large scale tortilla production in the US. More heirloom corn varieties are available (thank you, Masienda (LA) and Tamoa (Mexico City)), the tools to grind them are more accessible than ever before and new cookbooks are at the ready (such as Jorge Gaviera’s Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, above). We’re following masa artists like Isaí Cuevas at Donaji (SF) who uses fresh masa in almost every way imaginable on his menu and Alex Garcia at Evil Cooks (LA) who continues the centuries-old tradition of branding his tortillas with his own escudo (crest or logo) for special occasions — in his case popups.