Quaker Oats Is Recalling a Bunch of Granola Products
There’s concern that certain granola bars and cereals may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Time to check your pantry — and perhaps also the bottom of your purse, backpack or car-food bag. Quaker Oats is recalling several granola bars, cereals and snack boxes because they could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.
The good news is that, so far, no confirmed reports of recalled-product-related illnesses have been received by the company. However, consumers are being advised to check whether they have a broad range of products, which were sold across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, and, if they do, to dispose of them.
Included in the recall are about 25 granola bar products, eight cereals, and 10 granola bar-containing in snack boxes — in a variety of sizes and with a range of “best before” dates. Click here for a full list of the recalled products. Note that the recall applies only to the listed products.
Be aware that you’ll have to check the boxes to see if you are in possession of one of the recalled products — and you won’t be able to see, taste or smell on your own if it has been contaminated with Salmonella. Also, while Salmonella can sicken anyone, infants and children, older adults, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing more severe symptoms, including those that may be life threatening. What’s more, even those who show no symptoms when infected are able to spread the infection to others.
Those who have been infected may develop symptoms — often about 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food — such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. And while sickness for healthy adults generally lasts about four days to a week, should symptoms become severe, they may require hospitalization.
If you suspect you have been sickened by Salmonella after consuming any of the recalled granola bars, cereals or snack products, you are advised to seek medical attention and let your doctor know that you may have been exposed to the bacteria — especially because the symptoms of Salmonella may be similar to other kinds of infections.
And if you have questions or one of the recalled products, want more information, or are seeking reimbursement for a recalled product, you can visit quakergranolarecall.com or contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322.
