19 Haunted Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Party

No matter who you’ve invited, it’s not a party until you’ve got a drink in hand. So, whether you're hosting friends for a cauldron full of punch or planning a pre-trick-or-treating cocktail party (with appetizers!) for all the neighborhood parents, you'll find that these creepy-cute drinks are just what you're looking for. So go ahead, spike the punch bowl! One of our favorite Halloween party sips? This version of the classic rickey. It’s refreshing and delicious — just add some gin and you've got the perfect after-dark cocktail.