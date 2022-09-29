Recipes
discovery+

19 Haunted Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Party

These themed drinks are perfect for any gathering of ghosts, goblins and ghouls.

September 23, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Boo-zy Halloween Cocktails

No matter who you’ve invited, it’s not a party until you’ve got a drink in hand. So, whether you're hosting friends for a cauldron full of punch or planning a pre-trick-or-treating cocktail party (with appetizers!) for all the neighborhood parents, you'll find that these creepy-cute drinks are just what you're looking for. So go ahead, spike the punch bowl! One of our favorite Halloween party sips? This version of the classic rickey. It’s refreshing and delicious — just add some gin and you've got the perfect after-dark cocktail.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch

Witch’s Brew

This cauldron cocktail is perfect for grown-up Halloween parties. Made with just 5 simple ingredients, it's the perfect choice when you need to whip something up on the fly.

Get the Recipe: Witch's Brew

Poison Apple Punch

Fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks and cloves add so much warm, spicy flavor to this mix of apple cider and whiskey. Fresh citrus zest rounds things out with a bright, natural sweetness.

Get the Recipe: Poison Apple Punch

Blood Orange Vampire Punch

Tart cherry and sweet blood orange juices are a great way to balance out mezcal’s characteristic smokiness. The flavors blend so perfectly you'll want to make this drink year-round.

Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Vampire Punch

Black Light Cocktail

Fun fact: tonic glows under a black light (which makes it the perfect addition to any Halloween cocktail). Trisha adds some to her finished drink as well as her ice cubes, for maximum effect.

Get the Recipe: Black Light Cocktail

Ghost Cocktails

This spooky cocktail will give you chills but in a good way. Sweet, frosty and just a little boozy, this is a fun start (or ending) to a Halloween gathering. You can omit the vodka for younger ones and double or triple the recipe for a larger group.

Get the Recipe: Ghost Cocktails

Pumpkin Sangria

Calling all pumpkin spice fans! This seasonal sangria gets an extra boost of flavor from pumpkin pie spice — mixed with the sugar for the rim of the glasses. Yum!

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Sangria

Hemlock Cocktails

Short on time or ingredients? You only need a handful of things (and about 5 minutes) to mix up some delicious bourbon cocktails.

Get the Recipe: Hemlock Cocktails

Bubbling Cauldron Punch

This cauldron may not be filled with slimy toads, bat wings and dragon scales but it sure looks like it! The secret to this delicious potion’s bubbly appearance? Scoops of green tea ice cream!

Get the Recipe: Bubbling Cauldron Punch

Dark and Spooky

A mix of rum and ginger beer takes a terrifying turn when you drop a chewy black gummy spider into the glass!

Get the Recipe: Claire Robinson's Dark and Spooky

Berry Eyeball Punch

This punch bowl may look gruesome, but those floating eyeballs are really sweet and delicious lychee fruit — with blueberries tucked inside!

Get the Recipe: Berry Eyeball Punch

Zombie Punch

Don’t be surprised if you find your guests lurking around the punch bowl to get another sip; frozen fruit ice cubes keep this punch cold without watering down its flavor.

Get the Recipe: Zombie Punch

Candy Corn Cordials

Now you can have your candy corn — and drink it too? Yes! Candy corn-infused vodka is easy and fun to make. Dress it up with orange liqueur and a little fresh lemon juice for perfectly Halloween-hued drinks.

Get the Recipe: Candy Corn Cordials

Blood-Red Cherry Punch

Welcome guests young and old with a cup of "blood." Juice and grenadine give this crowd-pleasing punch its ruby-red color, and ginger ale adds effervescence.

Get the Recipe: Blood-Red Cherry Punch

Phoenix Rising Cocktail

This white Russian with a twist uses white chocolate liqueur. Serve it in a goblet fit for a queen's costume.

Get the Recipe: Phoenix Rising Cocktail

Dragon's Blood Punch

Give your guests a fright with this creepy punch. It gets its ruby hue from a mixture of cranberry juice and fruit punch.

Get the Recipe: Dragon's Blood Punch (non-alcoholic)

Black Cloud Cocktail

The eerie black cloud layer in this drink comes from a splash of black vodka.

Get the Recipe: Black Cloud Cocktail

Cider Fall Fireball

Looking for a devilishly delicious twist on sweet apple cider? Add homemade simple syrup infused with warm baking spices like cinnamon, ginger and clove — and fiery, spiced rum!

Get the Recipe: Cider Fall Fireball

Halloween Jell-O Shots

Why should kids have all the fun for Halloween? For your holiday table, include treats for grown-ups, like these vodka-spiked Jell-O shots. They’re beautifully layered in a baking dish with colors meant to evoke candy corn and flavors inspired by a creamy orange ice pop. Simply cut them into squares then top with lightly sweetened whipped cream and some orange and black sprinkles.

Get the Recipe: Halloween Jell-O Shots

