19 Haunted Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Party
These themed drinks are perfect for any gathering of ghosts, goblins and ghouls.
Boo-zy Halloween Cocktails
No matter who you’ve invited, it’s not a party until you’ve got a drink in hand. So, whether you're hosting friends for a cauldron full of punch or planning a pre-trick-or-treating cocktail party (with appetizers!) for all the neighborhood parents, you'll find that these creepy-cute drinks are just what you're looking for. So go ahead, spike the punch bowl! One of our favorite Halloween party sips? This version of the classic rickey. It’s refreshing and delicious — just add some gin and you've got the perfect after-dark cocktail.
Get the Recipe: Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch
Witch’s Brew
This cauldron cocktail is perfect for grown-up Halloween parties. Made with just 5 simple ingredients, it's the perfect choice when you need to whip something up on the fly.
Get the Recipe: Witch's Brew
Poison Apple Punch
Fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks and cloves add so much warm, spicy flavor to this mix of apple cider and whiskey. Fresh citrus zest rounds things out with a bright, natural sweetness.
Get the Recipe: Poison Apple Punch
Blood Orange Vampire Punch
Tart cherry and sweet blood orange juices are a great way to balance out mezcal’s characteristic smokiness. The flavors blend so perfectly you'll want to make this drink year-round.
Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Vampire Punch
Black Light Cocktail
Fun fact: tonic glows under a black light (which makes it the perfect addition to any Halloween cocktail). Trisha adds some to her finished drink as well as her ice cubes, for maximum effect.
Get the Recipe: Black Light Cocktail
Ghost Cocktails
This spooky cocktail will give you chills but in a good way. Sweet, frosty and just a little boozy, this is a fun start (or ending) to a Halloween gathering. You can omit the vodka for younger ones and double or triple the recipe for a larger group.
Get the Recipe: Ghost Cocktails
Pumpkin Sangria
Calling all pumpkin spice fans! This seasonal sangria gets an extra boost of flavor from pumpkin pie spice — mixed with the sugar for the rim of the glasses. Yum!
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Sangria
Hemlock Cocktails
Short on time or ingredients? You only need a handful of things (and about 5 minutes) to mix up some delicious bourbon cocktails.
Get the Recipe: Hemlock Cocktails
Bubbling Cauldron Punch
This cauldron may not be filled with slimy toads, bat wings and dragon scales but it sure looks like it! The secret to this delicious potion’s bubbly appearance? Scoops of green tea ice cream!
Get the Recipe: Bubbling Cauldron Punch
Dark and Spooky
A mix of rum and ginger beer takes a terrifying turn when you drop a chewy black gummy spider into the glass!
Get the Recipe: Claire Robinson's Dark and Spooky
Berry Eyeball Punch
This punch bowl may look gruesome, but those floating eyeballs are really sweet and delicious lychee fruit — with blueberries tucked inside!
Get the Recipe: Berry Eyeball Punch
Zombie Punch
Don’t be surprised if you find your guests lurking around the punch bowl to get another sip; frozen fruit ice cubes keep this punch cold without watering down its flavor.
Get the Recipe: Zombie Punch
Candy Corn Cordials
Now you can have your candy corn — and drink it too? Yes! Candy corn-infused vodka is easy and fun to make. Dress it up with orange liqueur and a little fresh lemon juice for perfectly Halloween-hued drinks.
Get the Recipe: Candy Corn Cordials
Blood-Red Cherry Punch
Welcome guests young and old with a cup of "blood." Juice and grenadine give this crowd-pleasing punch its ruby-red color, and ginger ale adds effervescence.
Get the Recipe: Blood-Red Cherry Punch
Phoenix Rising Cocktail
This white Russian with a twist uses white chocolate liqueur. Serve it in a goblet fit for a queen's costume.
Get the Recipe: Phoenix Rising Cocktail
Dragon's Blood Punch
Give your guests a fright with this creepy punch. It gets its ruby hue from a mixture of cranberry juice and fruit punch.
Get the Recipe: Dragon's Blood Punch (non-alcoholic)
Black Cloud Cocktail
The eerie black cloud layer in this drink comes from a splash of black vodka.
Get the Recipe: Black Cloud Cocktail
Cider Fall Fireball
Looking for a devilishly delicious twist on sweet apple cider? Add homemade simple syrup infused with warm baking spices like cinnamon, ginger and clove — and fiery, spiced rum!
Get the Recipe: Cider Fall Fireball
Halloween Jell-O Shots
Why should kids have all the fun for Halloween? For your holiday table, include treats for grown-ups, like these vodka-spiked Jell-O shots. They’re beautifully layered in a baking dish with colors meant to evoke candy corn and flavors inspired by a creamy orange ice pop. Simply cut them into squares then top with lightly sweetened whipped cream and some orange and black sprinkles.
Get the Recipe: Halloween Jell-O Shots