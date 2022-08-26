How Nutritionists Make Nostalgic Recipes Healthier

We all have a family member who just whips up the best baked goods. Kathy Levin, RDN, CDCES, DipACLM, owner of Nutritiously Simple says her Great Aunt Bessie had a family-favorite pumpkin bread recipe. “Every year, she would make individual loaves, wrap them meticulously in foil, and pass them out to everybody. When I took over the duties, I noticed that the fat and sugar content was off the charts,” says Levin. Over the years, Levin has tweaked the recipe gradually cutting back on the fat and sugar and kicking up the fiber. The best part? Nobody is the wiser. Her simple swaps include using applesauce for some of the oil, using egg whites and flax eggs for whole eggs, and incorporating whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose flour.