Pavlova Is the Nostalgic Dessert You Need Right Now

While the meringue cake may not belong to either country, the dish is the perfect canvas for all your favorite flavors. The torte’s exterior is hardened, taking on a crisp, chewy texture while the interior is light and pillowy, like marshmallow fluff from those elementary school days. Dress it up with a bounty of summer fruit or try your hand at a variation perfect for your spring, the sweet and neutral flavor of the meringue takes well to any flavor you throw at it (and don’t worry, vegan cooks and diners can join in on this Pavlova party, too).