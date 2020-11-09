24 Pumpkin Pie Recipes You’ll Want to Make Every Thanksgiving
Because serving up slices of this seasonal dessert is the sweetest tradition of them all.
All Our Best Pumpkin Pie Ideas
Is it really Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie? We don’t think so — which is why our dessert spread always includes one. We look forward all year to mixing up a batch of dough for our buttery homemade pie shell — and spending quality time in the kitchen getting creative with our design for crimping the dough. And don’t even get us started on the amazing aroma that fills the kitchen as we combine pumpkin puree, sugar and warm baking spices for the filling! Best of all, there are so many delicious ways to customize your pumpkin pie and make it your own. Top it with fluffy meringue for a mile-high version, go all-out-fall and pair it with apples and pecans or thow tradition out the window and make a pie that’s completely crustless — whatever you decide it’s sure to be gobbled up! Not sure where to start? This classic recipe is a good one to keep in your back pocket. It’s full of flavor — and the filling has an ultralight and fluffy texture, thanks to the generous doses of sugar and cream.
Get the Recipe: The Best Pumpkin Pie
Mile-High Pumpkin Pie
The sky's the limit with this homemade pie! A generous cloud of toasted marshmallow meringue towers over a layer of classic spiced pumpkin filling. This is one indulgent dessert that's also a total showstopper.
Get the Recipe: Mile-High Pumpkin Pie
Decorated Pumpkin Pie
Duff’s pie isn’t your typical Thanksgiving dessert. He twists, turns and twirls extra pie dough to resemble roses, vines and other fun shapes, then creates an intricate design with the pieces. Set the dough toppings aside until the pie is halfway baked, then add them on top to avoid burning.
Get the Recipe: Decorated Pumpkin Pie
Chiffon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Brittle
Crisp pecan brittle provides a nice contrast to the pie’s silky filling, which is made even better with whipped cream on top.
Get the Recipe: Chiffon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Brittle
Pumpkin Pie in a Sheet Pan
Got a crowd that loves pumpkin pie? This giant dessert in sheet-cake form serves 16. We extended the height of a baking sheet with aluminum foil for a deeper crust that holds the double recipe and placed pie dough rounds around the perimeter for a pretty fanned crust.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie in a Sheet Pan
Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Crust
Tossing spices into the pumpkin mixture and the crust results in a pie that really packs a punch.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Crust
Self-Crusting Pumpkin Pie
The crust and filling of this pumpkin pie cook together to create a simply delicious dessert for your holiday table, no rolling, chilling or prebaking required. A sweet batter wraps over the edge of the filling and bakes into a golden-brown crust with a cake-like texture. The filling uses a pumpkin pie spice blend to cut down on the number of ingredients required without skimping on the warm flavor and aroma. Serve slices with a dollop of fresh sweetened whipped cream for extra richness and a beautiful presentation.
Get the Recipe: Self-Crusting Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pie with Bourbon-Maple Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Crunch
"A graham cracker crust is almost foolproof, and its sweetness goes really well with the pumpkin," says Bobby.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie with Bourbon-Maple Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Crunch
Hazelnut Pumpkin Pie
Intimidated by pie crust? Sunny Anderson makes an easy, press-in graham-cracker crust for her pumpkin pie. Then she mixes some cream cheese into her pumpkin filling to make it even richer.
Get the Recipe: Hazelnut Pumpkin Pie
Classic Pumpkin Pie
The secret to a truly delicious pumpkin pie? Simmer evaporated milk with cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger, nutmeg and cloves and let the mixture steep until it’s full of cozy fall flavor. Then, whisk in pumpkin puree, sugar and eggs for a luscious filling that you’ll look forward to all day.
Get the Recipe: Classic Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Decadent chocolate meets pumpkin spice in this luxurious dessert. Bake the pie until it’s set with a slight jiggle, then cool completely before serving.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Apple-Pumpkin-Pecan Pie
This is the ultimate holiday pie for those who love apple, pumpkin and pecan pie equally. There's no need to choose-our creation boasts a gooey pecan bottom, a sweet-and-tart apple edge and a creamy pumpkin center. Make it the day before and refrigerate overnight; serve at room temperature or chilled.
Get the Recipe: Apple-Pumpkin-Pecan Pie
Oat Milk Pumpkin Pie with Oatmeal Cookie Crust
Oatmeal cookie lovers will warm up to this custardy pumpkin pie made with a sweet cookie shell and mini cookies on top for the crust. Oat milk and vegan butter keep it dairy free.
Get the Recipe: Oat Milk Pumpkin Pie with Oatmeal Cookie Crust
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
This pumpkin pie is so creamy and satisfying, you'll never even miss the crust. And with prep time clocking in at just about ten minutes, this festive dessert is sure to become a holiday staple.
Get the Recipe: Crustless Pumpkin Pie
Ginger-Coconut Pumpkin Pie
Instead of using sweetened condensed milk, reach for unsweetened coconut milk the next time you make pumpkin pie. You'll add a hint of tropical flavor and still get the smooth and creamy filling everyone loves.
Get the Recipe: Ginger-Coconut Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pie for Two
Attention pie crust lovers! These mini pumpkin pies are the best way to get maximum flaky crust to match every creamy bite of the filling. Bonus: Since they’re so easy to make, there’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving to whip them up.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie for Two
Grilled Pumpkin Pie
This classic pumpkin pie has one smoky twist: It is made on the grill.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pumpkin Pie
Keto Pumpkin Pie
Almond and coconut flour create a nutty crust, and a touch of molasses in the filling provides the warm brown sugar notes you expect from a classic pumpkin pie.
Get the Recipe: Keto Pumpkin Pie
Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie
A bit of buttermilk adds a rich, tangy quality to a pumpkin pie filling.
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie
10-Minute Cracker Pumpkin Pie
Think of this no-bake dessert as an icebox cake crossed with pumpkin pie that features a creamy spiced filling layered between graham crackers. The guest-worthy treat comes together quickly and can be made ahead, perfect for stress-free entertaining (or anytime at all).
Get the Recipe: 10-Minute Cracker Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin-Coconut Cream Pie
Toasted coconut shreds provide a crunchy contrast to this creamy pumpkin pie, which is made even better by a coconut cream topping and a graham cracker crust.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Coconut Cream Pie
Valerie's Pumpkin Pie
Valerie Bertinelli's rustic version of the classic dessert relies on her mom's crust recipe and a cinnamon-buttermilk whipped cream.
Get the Recipe: Valerie's Pumpkin Pie
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
We use a few vegan-friendly stand-ins for this can't-believe-it's-vegan pie. Unrefined coconut oil provides a flaky, buttery texture for the crust, and silken tofu lends creaminess to the filling.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Sticky-Toffee Pecan-Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkins and pecans are the tent poles of an optimal Thanksgiving dessert spread, but this pie's toffee topping just might steal the spotlight.
Get the Recipe: Sticky-Toffee Pecan-Pumpkin Pie