24 Pumpkin Pie Recipes You’ll Want to Make Every Thanksgiving

Is it really Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie? We don’t think so — which is why our dessert spread always includes one. We look forward all year to mixing up a batch of dough for our buttery homemade pie shell — and spending quality time in the kitchen getting creative with our design for crimping the dough. And don’t even get us started on the amazing aroma that fills the kitchen as we combine pumpkin puree, sugar and warm baking spices for the filling! Best of all, there are so many delicious ways to customize your pumpkin pie and make it your own. Top it with fluffy meringue for a mile-high version, go all-out-fall and pair it with apples and pecans or thow tradition out the window and make a pie that’s completely crustless — whatever you decide it’s sure to be gobbled up! Not sure where to start? This classic recipe is a good one to keep in your back pocket. It’s full of flavor — and the filling has an ultralight and fluffy texture, thanks to the generous doses of sugar and cream.