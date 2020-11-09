Recipes
discovery+

24 Pumpkin Pie Recipes You’ll Want to Make Every Thanksgiving

Because serving up slices of this seasonal dessert is the sweetest tradition of them all.

September 09, 2022
By: Kristie Collado

All Our Best Pumpkin Pie Ideas

Is it really Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie? We don’t think so — which is why our dessert spread always includes one. We look forward all year to mixing up a batch of dough for our buttery homemade pie shell — and spending quality time in the kitchen getting creative with our design for crimping the dough. And don’t even get us started on the amazing aroma that fills the kitchen as we combine pumpkin puree, sugar and warm baking spices for the filling! Best of all, there are so many delicious ways to customize your pumpkin pie and make it your own. Top it with fluffy meringue for a mile-high version, go all-out-fall and pair it with apples and pecans or thow tradition out the window and make a pie that’s completely crustless — whatever you decide it’s sure to be gobbled up! Not sure where to start? This classic recipe is a good one to keep in your back pocket. It’s full of flavor — and the filling has an ultralight and fluffy texture, thanks to the generous doses of sugar and cream.

Get the Recipe: The Best Pumpkin Pie

Mile-High Pumpkin Pie

The sky's the limit with this homemade pie! A generous cloud of toasted marshmallow meringue towers over a layer of classic spiced pumpkin filling. This is one indulgent dessert that's also a total showstopper.

Get the Recipe: Mile-High Pumpkin Pie

Decorated Pumpkin Pie

Duff’s pie isn’t your typical Thanksgiving dessert. He twists, turns and twirls extra pie dough to resemble roses, vines and other fun shapes, then creates an intricate design with the pieces. Set the dough toppings aside until the pie is halfway baked, then add them on top to avoid burning.

Get the Recipe: Decorated Pumpkin Pie

Chiffon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Brittle

Crisp pecan brittle provides a nice contrast to the pie’s silky filling, which is made even better with whipped cream on top.

Get the Recipe: Chiffon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Brittle

Pumpkin Pie in a Sheet Pan

Got a crowd that loves pumpkin pie? This giant dessert in sheet-cake form serves 16. We extended the height of a baking sheet with aluminum foil for a deeper crust that holds the double recipe and placed pie dough rounds around the perimeter for a pretty fanned crust.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie in a Sheet Pan

Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Crust

Tossing spices into the pumpkin mixture and the crust results in a pie that really packs a punch.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Crust

Self-Crusting Pumpkin Pie

The crust and filling of this pumpkin pie cook together to create a simply delicious dessert for your holiday table, no rolling, chilling or prebaking required. A sweet batter wraps over the edge of the filling and bakes into a golden-brown crust with a cake-like texture. The filling uses a pumpkin pie spice blend to cut down on the number of ingredients required without skimping on the warm flavor and aroma. Serve slices with a dollop of fresh sweetened whipped cream for extra richness and a beautiful presentation.

Get the Recipe: Self-Crusting Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie with Bourbon-Maple Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Crunch

"A graham cracker crust is almost foolproof, and its sweetness goes really well with the pumpkin," says Bobby.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie with Bourbon-Maple Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Crunch

Hazelnut Pumpkin Pie

Intimidated by pie crust? Sunny Anderson makes an easy, press-in graham-cracker crust for her pumpkin pie. Then she mixes some cream cheese into her pumpkin filling to make it even richer.

Get the Recipe: Hazelnut Pumpkin Pie

Classic Pumpkin Pie

The secret to a truly delicious pumpkin pie? Simmer evaporated milk with cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger, nutmeg and cloves and let the mixture steep until it’s full of cozy fall flavor. Then, whisk in pumpkin puree, sugar and eggs for a luscious filling that you’ll look forward to all day.

Get the Recipe: Classic Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Decadent chocolate meets pumpkin spice in this luxurious dessert. Bake the pie until it’s set with a slight jiggle, then cool completely before serving.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Apple-Pumpkin-Pecan Pie

This is the ultimate holiday pie for those who love apple, pumpkin and pecan pie equally. There's no need to choose-our creation boasts a gooey pecan bottom, a sweet-and-tart apple edge and a creamy pumpkin center. Make it the day before and refrigerate overnight; serve at room temperature or chilled.

Get the Recipe: Apple-Pumpkin-Pecan Pie

Oat Milk Pumpkin Pie with Oatmeal Cookie Crust

Oatmeal cookie lovers will warm up to this custardy pumpkin pie made with a sweet cookie shell and mini cookies on top for the crust. Oat milk and vegan butter keep it dairy free.

Get the Recipe: Oat Milk Pumpkin Pie with Oatmeal Cookie Crust

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

This pumpkin pie is so creamy and satisfying, you'll never even miss the crust. And with prep time clocking in at just about ten minutes, this festive dessert is sure to become a holiday staple.

Get the Recipe: Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Ginger-Coconut Pumpkin Pie

Instead of using sweetened condensed milk, reach for unsweetened coconut milk the next time you make pumpkin pie. You'll add a hint of tropical flavor and still get the smooth and creamy filling everyone loves.

Get the Recipe: Ginger-Coconut Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie for Two

Attention pie crust lovers! These mini pumpkin pies are the best way to get maximum flaky crust to match every creamy bite of the filling. Bonus: Since they’re so easy to make, there’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving to whip them up.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie for Two

Grilled Pumpkin Pie

This classic pumpkin pie has one smoky twist: It is made on the grill.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pumpkin Pie

Keto Pumpkin Pie

Almond and coconut flour create a nutty crust, and a touch of molasses in the filling provides the warm brown sugar notes you expect from a classic pumpkin pie.

Get the Recipe: Keto Pumpkin Pie

Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie

A bit of buttermilk adds a rich, tangy quality to a pumpkin pie filling.

Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie

10-Minute Cracker Pumpkin Pie

Think of this no-bake dessert as an icebox cake crossed with pumpkin pie that features a creamy spiced filling layered between graham crackers. The guest-worthy treat comes together quickly and can be made ahead, perfect for stress-free entertaining (or anytime at all).

Get the Recipe: 10-Minute Cracker Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin-Coconut Cream Pie

Toasted coconut shreds provide a crunchy contrast to this creamy pumpkin pie, which is made even better by a coconut cream topping and a graham cracker crust.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Coconut Cream Pie

Valerie's Pumpkin Pie

Valerie Bertinelli's rustic version of the classic dessert relies on her mom's crust recipe and a cinnamon-buttermilk whipped cream.

Get the Recipe: Valerie's Pumpkin Pie

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

We use a few vegan-friendly stand-ins for this can't-believe-it's-vegan pie. Unrefined coconut oil provides a flaky, buttery texture for the crust, and silken tofu lends creaminess to the filling.

Get the Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Sticky-Toffee Pecan-Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkins and pecans are the tent poles of an optimal Thanksgiving dessert spread, but this pie's toffee topping just might steal the spotlight.

Get the Recipe: Sticky-Toffee Pecan-Pumpkin Pie

