Recipes
Trending Recipes
Martha Tinkler Best Grilled Chicken Salad for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Best Grilled Chicken Salad, as seen on Food Network.
Best Grilled Chicken Salad
Coconut Cake Balls
Braised Eggplant with Tofu and Shiitake Mushrooms in a Clay Pot
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Food Network Kitchen’s Tofu Tzatziki Bowls as seen on Food Network.
Tofu Tzatziki Bowls
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-Can Cases of Beer This Summer
When Is a Banana Perfectly Ripe? A Debate Is Raging on Instagram
Currently Obsessed With...
Pringles Ventures Out of Its Iconic Can
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
Shop
What's New
The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert
The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long
26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond
4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Are Paper Menus Making a Comeback?

QR Code menus may be falling out of favor, according to a report.

June 13, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

1454349630

Photo by: Tatiana Maksimova/Getty Images

Tatiana Maksimova/Getty Images

For a while, those QR codes that pull up restaurant menus when you hover over them with your smartphone seemed nearly ubiquitous. During the pandemic, as we returned to eating out after fearfully wiping down our groceries, they seemed to make hygienic sense.

But now, many of us have begun to tire of them.

According to a recent survey of nearly 2,400 U.S. consumers conducted by data analytics firm PYMNTS Intelligence and customer-engagement platform Paytronix, only 31 percent of diners said they had positive feelings about viewing menus with QR codes in restaurants.

A survey conducted by Technomic, and recently cited by the Wall Street Journal in a recent story, found that 88 percent of diners would rather be given a paper menu than a QR code when they sat down at a table at a restaurant.

Still, as recently as 2022, the QR codes seemed as if they were probably here to stay. A Hospitality State of the Industry Report released that year revealed that 87 percent of restaurant owners said technology like online and QR code ordering had been critical to their business’s survival in the face of staffing shortages.

Of course, QR code menus can vary greatly. Some of them can have unappealing or wonky interfaces, and that can be a frustration point for consumers.

They also open up the possibility of phishing via fake QR codes slapped over real ones: Last year, the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to consumers urging them to be wary of scammers who use QR codes to lure people into spoof sites and steal their info.

Yet, in the Journal article, one restaurateur said the industry was beginning to see them as “a little bit tacky;” another said they were “starting to alienate people.” And a diner unfavorably compared QR code menus to self-checkout or having to put together your stuff at IKEA on your own.

So have we arrived at an inflection point? Will QR codes recede and paper menus make a comeback?

Commenters in a thread on Reddit on the topic seem divided about the prospect.

“I thought they were great in the Covid days. Now I hate them. Last time I used one, my cell reception was too lagging for it to work,” wrote one person.

“Printed menus or both. Never just QR code,” another weighed in.

“I’m fine with them as a supplement to physical menus, not as a replacement for them,” a third shared.

Some commenters objected to glitchy interfaces or spotty cell-phone service. Others hailed the convenience and speed of ordering; the positive environmental impact of forgoing paper, no matter how small; and the sanitariness.

“I love the QR menu,” wrote one.

Yet several said that QR codes “suck.”

“You can’t just take a menu PDF and slap it on a phone and expect it to be easy to read,” wrote one QR code hater. “Also you shouldn’t have to have a smartphone in order to eat.”

“I honestly don’t always have my phone when I go out. That alone makes this annoying for me,” another said.

Related Content:

Starbucks Now Offers Breakfast Combos, Taking After Fast Food Chains

Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.

Starbucks Is Offering New Accessible Services, Like Braille Menus, to Customers

The coffee giant hopes to be more inclusive.

Man Snaps Record for Eating at Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants in a Day

Eric Finkelstein fine-dined his way through 18 celebrated eateries, and the logistics are pretty impressive.

Chipotle Is Testing a New Spicy Protein Option, Chicken Al Pastor

The menu item will be available at 94 restaurant locations.

Boston Market Launches a New Kind of Chicken Nugget

Its signature rotisserie chicken is going bite-sized.

21 Food Freebies Veterans and Active-Duty Military Can Claim This Veterans Day

These chains are offering free meals to say thanks on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day

These discounts and freebies will help with the last-minute crunch or submission celebration on Monday, April 15, 2024.

When Are PSLs Coming Back to Starbucks This Year?

Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers want their favorite fall drink back ASAP.

This Year’s Starbucks Holiday Cups Give Cozy Christmas Sweater Vibes

Fans can expect to fill their cups with returning holiday favorite drinks.

Finally, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Returns to Olive Garden After a Two-year Hiatus

For $13.99, you can mix and match pasta and sauces to your heart’s desire.

On TV

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's All-American Road Trip

9pm | 8c

What's New

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg May 31, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts Jun 5, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship May 22, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 6, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 28, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Jun 4, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Jun 11, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Related Pages